How will Trump's No-Tax-on-Tips law work?

New law exempts up to $25,000 in tips from federal taxes, delivering on Trump’s campaign pledge

Unclear rules leave workers and employers guessing which tips—and jobs—qualify

IRS braces for administrative chaos amid staffing shortages and technological demands

A hallmark promise from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is now law, granting tipped workers a significant tax break. But even before the ink has dried, the new measure is sowing confusion across the service industry and posing major logistical challenges for the Internal Revenue Service.

Under the legislation, workers in jobs that “customarily and regularly receive tips” can exclude up to $25,000 in annual tip income from federal taxes.

The intent is to boost take-home pay for millions of restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff, and others who rely on customer gratuities. Yet critical details remain unresolved — particularly around which tips count under the law and which workers are truly eligible.

Electronic tips in limbo

One of the thorniest questions is whether tips made via digital apps like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App fall under the exemption. The statute refers specifically to “cash tips,” leaving ambiguity over electronic payments, which have become the norm in many businesses.

Historically, the IRS has treated electronic tips as taxable income, making the law’s narrow language a potential flashpoint in future tax filings.

Businesses eye classification changes

Employers, meanwhile, are grappling with how the new tax rules might reshape hiring and compensation practices. Some labor experts warn that businesses could attempt to classify more positions as “tipped” to capitalize on the tax savings, potentially blurring legal lines under labor laws that strictly define which roles are tip-eligible.

Federal wage laws permit employers to pay tipped workers as little as $2.13 an hour if they receive at least $30 a month in tips and ultimately earn the full federal minimum wage once gratuities are counted.

Businesses can also establish tip pools, but those pools face limits on which workers can participate without requiring employers to pay higher base wages.

IRS faces hurdles

For the IRS, the new law comes at a time of significant internal strain. Agency officials are warning that implementing the tax break will demand major updates to systems and processes, even as the IRS contends with an aging workforce and a potential exodus of experienced employees. Roughly 22% of the IRS’s customer service staff and 27% of its technology workforce are expected to leave by year’s end.

“If there’s any significant tax law change—and I’m not talking just about extenders but certain types of income not being taxable—that is going to introduce a tremendous amount of challenge that people need to be thinking about in terms of systems that we need to update,” said Doug O’Donnell, former acting IRS Commissioner, in a Bloomberg News report.

Until clear IRS guidance arrives, the burden of properly tracking and reporting tips will fall on workers and businesses alike — an arrangement that risks costly mistakes, audits, and lost tax savings.

While Trump’s no-tax-on-tips pledge sailed through Congress on a wave of political enthusiasm, the real-world path to delivering relief to workers is proving far more complex — and could leave many service industry employees in limbo as the next tax season approaches.