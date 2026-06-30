How to coupon at BJ's Wholesale Club: Smart ways to save even more on bulk shopping

BJ's is built for couponers: Unlike Costco and Sam's Club, BJ's lets shoppers stack manufacturer coupons with BJ's digital coupons for even bigger savings.

The app is your best savings tool: Clip digital coupons, browse the Smart Saver coupon book, and take advantage of Instant Savings before every shopping trip.

Shop smarter, not just bigger: Buy store brands, compare unit prices, plan around major sales, and avoid impulse purchases to maximize your warehouse savings.

Warehouse clubs already offer lower prices than many grocery stores, but if you're shopping at BJ's Wholesale Club without using coupons, you're probably leaving money on the table.

Unlike some competitors, BJ's actually encourages couponing. The retailer lets shoppers combine manufacturer coupons with its own digital offers, creating opportunities for significant savings on everything from groceries and household essentials to electronics and seasonal merchandise.

Whether you're a longtime member or just signed up, here's how savvy shoppers maximize every trip to BJ's.

Start with the BJ's app

Before you even walk into the warehouse, be sure to download the free BJ's app.

It's the easiest place to find digital coupons, weekly promotions, personalized offers, and your membership card. Instead of clipping paper coupons, simply tap the offers you want, and they'll automatically apply when you scan your membership at checkout.

The app also lets you:

Clip digital coupons

Browse the weekly ad

Search warehouse inventory

Build shopping lists

Check gas prices

Order online for pickup or delivery

Many members never realize how many coupons are available each week until they install the app and start using it.

Stack digital and manufacturer coupons

This is where BJ's separates itself from other warehouse clubs as Costco and Sam’s Club do not accept manufacturer coupons of any kind.

BJ's absolutely accepts paper manufacturer coupons (even on many bulk items) and allows shoppers to combine them with BJ's own digital coupons on eligible products.

For example, say a bulk package of paper towels has a $4 BJ's digital coupon attached in the app. If you also have a $2 manufacturer coupon for that same item, you can stack both discounts at checkout.

Pro tip: Before heading to BJ’s, check coupon websites like Coupons.com, LOZO.com, or even the manufacturer's website to see whether additional printable or digital coupons are available for products already discounted at BJ's.

Don't ignore the monthly coupon book

Every month, BJ's releases a new collection of warehouse-wide coupons and instant savings called the Smart Saver.

Unlike old-fashioned coupon books, you usually don't need to bring anything with you. Most offers can simply be clipped digitally through the app.

Some of the biggest discounts often include products like:

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Coffee

Pet food

Frozen foods

Cleaning supplies

And the coupon savings are pretty darn significant , oo. For example, right now they have a $7 coupon for All laundry detergent, and $4 off a 40 oz. jar of Nature Nate’s raw honey. We're not talking 50 cents off here and there; we're talking real savings.

Pro tip: Shop early in the coupon cycle. Newly released monthly coupons often coincide with fully stocked shelves. Waiting until the final week of a promotion increases the chances that popular sale items will be sold out.

Watch for Instant Savings

Not every deal requires a coupon. Specifically, BJ's frequently offers "Instant Savings," which are automatic discounts taken at checkout.

You'll usually see a shelf tag showing the savings amount, and no clipping is necessary. You buy the item and automatically collect the savings.

These instant promotions are most often seen with seasonal products, snacks, beverages, and household essentials.

Pro tip: Save your receipts for price adjustments at BJ’s. If an item goes on sale shortly after you purchase it, ask customer service whether it qualifies for a price adjustment. Policies can vary, but many locations will give you a price adjustment for seven days after you buy an item. It’s definitely worth asking before assuming you've missed out on the lower price.

Buy BJ's Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands

Warehouse brands like Kirkland at Costco usually deliver the biggest savings, and the same can be said for the store brands at BJ’s.

BJ's private labels — Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen — are typically priced well below national brands while maintaining strong quality.

Many shoppers discover they can cut their grocery spending simply by substituting these store brands whenever possible.

Pro tip: Always compare the unit price instead of focusing only on the package price. A national brand on sale may occasionally beat the warehouse brand.

Don't automatically buy everything in bulk

Buying bigger doesn’t always translate into buying cheaper. Specifically, some fresh produce, dairy products, and baked goods can spoil before a smaller household uses them.

Before grabbing the largest package available, ask yourself if you’ll actually finish this before it spoils. Or maybe you can freeze it?

Throwing away food is never a bargain, even when you used a coupon to get it for less.

Pro tip: Add your membership renewal date in your calendar. BJ's frequently offers discounted membership renewals before your current membership expires. By making a reminder, it gives you time to watch for promotions instead of paying full price.

Compare prices before assuming it's the best deal

Warehouse pricing has a reputation for being unbeatable, but that's not always true.

Drugstores, grocery stores, Target, Walmart, and Amazon occasionally run promotions that beat warehouse pricing, particularly when coupons, loyalty rewards, or clearance markdowns are involved.

Use a price comparison app or quickly check online before making expensive purchases. The few extra seconds can save you far more than the membership fee.

Pro tip: Scan every clearance shelf at BJ’s. While they are not known for huge clearance sections, discontinued flavors, seasonal products, and overstocked merchandise can be deeply discounted and are often overlooked by shoppers heading for the center aisles.