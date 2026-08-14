Consumer product safety recall roundup for August 14, 2026

Recall roundup: Consumer products, food and drug alerts

This roundup covers recent recalls and safety warnings from the CPSC, FDA and USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Hampton Bay ceiling fans can shed blades

Youngo Limited is recalling Hampton Bay Halwin 52-inch ceiling fans because the blades can break or separate from the motor assembly.

The fan blades can separate from the fan motor flywheel, creating impact and injury hazards.

About 9,460 fans were sold at The Home Depot stores nationwide and online from January 2023 through October 2025 for about $180.

Consumers should stop using the recalled ceiling fans immediately and contact Youngo for a refund, store credit or a return through Home Depot.

Youngo Limited, of Huizhou, China, is recalling Hampton Bay Halwin 52-inch Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling fans sold in matte black or brushed nickel. The recalled fans, model numbers AK396H-MBK and AK396H-BN, have an adjustable white LED light and include a remote. The problem is serious because the blades can break or come loose while the fan is operating.

The hazard

The CPSC said the fan blades can separate from the fan motor flywheel, posing an impact hazard to anyone nearby. Youngo has received 11 reports of blades breaking or separating from the flywheel. No injuries have been reported, but a detached fan blade can strike people or property.

What to do

Stop using the fan immediately. Consumers can contact Youngo for either a full refund by ACH payment or store credit in the form of a Home Depot gift card. To get either option, consumers should provide proof of purchase or a photo of the serial number inside the mounting plate, along with a photo showing proof of disposal. Consumers can also return the fan to a Home Depot retail store for full store credit on a Home Depot gift card or a refund back to the card used for purchase.

Company contact

Youngo: 877-902-5588, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; halwin-recall@tal-usa.com; www.tal-usa.com/halwin-recall or www.tal-usa.com under “Product Recalls.”

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Sunnyside kerosene bottles lack fire safeguards

Sunnyside Corporation is recalling 1-K kerosene heater and appliance fuel containers because they do not include required flame mitigation devices.

The fuel containers violate federal portable fuel container standards and pose a flash fire and burn hazard.

About 960 bottles were sold on Amazon.com and at Do-It Best Hardware Stores from May 2026 through July 2026 for about $13.

Consumers should stop using the bottles immediately, keep them away from children and contact Sunnyside for a full refund.

Sunnyside Corporation, of Wheeling, Illinois, is recalling its gallon 1-K Kerosene Heater and Appliance Fluid Portable Fuel Containers with batch number 26082. The bottles are white plastic containers with white caps and a multicolor label that says “sunnyside” and “kerosene.” Regulators say the containers do not meet the mandatory safety requirements for portable fuel containers.

The hazard

The bottles lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act. Without that protection, a flash fire can move back into the container and cause serious burn injuries or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled fuel bottles immediately and place them out of reach of children. To receive a full refund, consumers should write “RECALLED” on the bottle with permanent marker and email a photo to info@sunnysidecorp.com. The fuel must then be disposed of in accordance with local and state rules.

Company contact

Sunnyside Corporation: 800-323-8611, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; info@sunnysidecorp.com; https://www.sunnysidecorp.com/accessibility or www.sunnysidecorp.com under “Accessibility & Recall Information.”

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Brookstone tabletop fire pits pose burn danger

Southern Telecom is recalling Brookstone-branded tabletop fire pits after reports of flame jetting and severe burns.

Use of the fire pits can cause uncontrolled pool fires and flame jetting from alcohol fuel containers.

About 48,700 units were sold nationwide and online from February 2023 through December 2024 for $20 to $25.

Consumers should stop using the fire pits immediately and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund.

Southern Telecom Inc., of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling Brookstone-branded indoor/outdoor Tabletop Fire Pits, model numbers BSFIREPIT01, BSFIREPIT02 and BSFIREPIT03. The products are round or hexagonal concrete reservoirs designed to hold burning liquid alcohol. The recall covers units sold by Macy’s, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and other retailers.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, these fire pits can cause uncontrolled pool fires, in which flames spread across pooled or spilled alcohol, and can also trigger dangerous flame jetting from fuel containers. Southern Telecom has received two reports of flame jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container. Two people were injured, including cases involving second-degree and third-degree burns.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled fire pits immediately. To get a full refund, consumers should write “Recalled,” their name and the date on the fire pit in permanent marker, email a photo to support@customersupport123.com, and then dispose of the product. Consumers should not sell or give away these fire pits.

Company contact

Southern Telecom: 877-832-3822, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; support@customersupport123.com; www.southerntelecom.com under “Recall Information.”

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DUMOS dressers can tip over on children

DUMOS nine-drawer fabric dressers are being recalled because they can tip over if they are not anchored to a wall.

The dressers are unstable and can cause tip-over and entrapment hazards that may seriously injure or kill children.

About 8,981 units were sold on Amazon.com from December 2025 through June 2026 for about $54.

Consumers should stop using the dressers if they are not anchored, keep children away and contact DUMOS for a full refund.

Jiangsu Jiayubo Furniture Co., Ltd., of China, is recalling DUMOS Nine-Drawer Fabric Dressers sold as television stand dressers. The recalled units were sold in white, black, gray and brown and include LED lights, built-in power outlets and ports, and an attached electrical cable. The CPSC said the products violate the federal STURDY Act safety standard for clothing storage units.

The hazard

The dressers can become unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. That creates a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard for children, who can be crushed or trapped. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall announcement.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and move them to an area children cannot access. DUMOS is offering a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the dresser by cutting the drawers in half, write “RECALLED” on it with permanent marker, send a photo to dumosdresserrecall@dumos.com, and then dispose of the product.

Company contact

DUMOS: 877-820-7778, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; dumosdresserrecall@dumos.com; https://dumos.ehengjian.com/sys/recall or https://dumos.ehengjian.com/sys/home under “Recall.”

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Qabefy mattresses fail flammability safety test

Qabefy-branded twin mattresses sold on Amazon are being recalled because they do not meet mandatory mattress flammability standards.

The mattresses violate the federal flammability standard, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

About 774 mattresses were sold on Amazon.com from November 2025 through March 2026 for $120 to $140.

Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately and contact Qabefy for a full refund.

Guangzhoushi Jiatian Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Qabefy, is recalling 10-inch-thick Qabefy-branded twin mattresses sold in compressed boxes on Amazon. The mattresses have a white top, black sides and orange trim, and “Item NO.: CD01101US” is printed on the packaging. Federal regulators said the product does not comply with mandatory mattress flammability rules.

The hazard

Mattresses that fail federal flammability standards can ignite or burn more rapidly, increasing the risk of serious injuries or death in a fire. No incidents or injuries were reported with these recalled mattresses.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Qabefy for a full refund. The company is asking consumers to write “Recalled,” their name and the current date on the mattress’ top surface, email a photo to Sixiang2023@gmail.com, and then dispose of the mattress.

Company contact

Qabefy: Sixiang2023@gmail.com.

Source

Merax Murphy beds can fall during assembly

GigaCloud Technology is recalling Merax Murphy beds because the frame can fall onto consumers during assembly or disassembly.

The wall bed frame can fall during assembly or disassembly, creating impact, crush and laceration hazards.

About 1,250 beds were sold online from May 2024 through February 2026 for about $900 to $1,100.

Consumers should stop using the recalled Murphy beds and contact GigaCloud Technology for a free repair kit and inspection instructions.

GigaCloud Technology (USA) Inc., of El Monte, California, is recalling certain full-size and twin-size Merax Murphy beds sold in white. The wall-mounted beds fold into a cabinet and were sold online under Merax and, in some cases, under other brand names such as Euroco, Harper & Bright Designs, Modern Luxe and Polibi. The recall applies to model numbers GX000392AAK, GX000391AAK and GX000383AAK, along with the listed SKU codes.

The hazard

The CPSC said the bed frame can fall onto consumers during assembly or disassembly. GigaCloud received two reports of the beds falling during assembly when they were not anchored to the wall. Two consumers were injured, including one who suffered bruising to the head, neck and right shoulder, and another who was hit in the head and suffered scrapes and bruises on the arms.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled Murphy beds immediately and contact GigaCloud Technology for a free repair kit. Unassembled beds will receive unloaded piston springs, updated assembly instructions and inspection instructions. Consumers who already assembled the bed will receive inspection instructions, and if the bed is found to be assembled incorrectly, the company said it will provide a professional installer at no cost.

Company contact

GigaCloud Technology: 888-600-6376, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; support@merax.com; www.merax.com/recall or www.merax.com under “PRODUCT RECALLS.”

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Deli Jerry fuel cans lack child-resistant caps

Deli OfficeSupplies is recalling Deli-branded fuel containers because the closures are not child-resistant.

The closures violate federal child-resistant packaging rules, creating burn and child poisoning hazards.

About 1,750 containers were sold on Walmart.com from April 2025 through June 2026 for about $36.

Consumers should stop using the containers immediately and contact Deli OfficeSupplies for a full refund.

Ningbo DELI IMP. & EXP. Co., Ltd., doing business as Deli OfficeSupplies, is recalling Deli-branded metal fuel containers sold in 5.3-gallon, 6.6-gallon and 7.9-gallon sizes. The dark green cans have a cap, a plastic tube, and the brand’s Star logo embossed on the side. The CPSC said the closure does not meet the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requirement.

The hazard

A non-child-resistant closure can allow children to open the container and gain access to fuel, creating risks of burns and poisoning. The recall notice said no incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled fuel containers immediately and contact Deli OfficeSupplies for a full refund. The company is asking consumers to write “RECALLED” on the product in permanent marker, send a photo to service@steelitetool.com, and then dispose of the container according to local or state disposal procedures.

Company contact

Deli OfficeSupplies: 909-235-6518, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; service@steelitetool.com; www.delibestmate.com/pages/recall-notice or www.delibestmate.com under “Recall.”

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Taleco baby jumpers and swings pose strangulation risks

Taleco Gear is recalling baby jumpers, baby swings and 2-in-1 models after dozens of reports of falls, impacts and strangulation hazards.

The products can become unstable and also have hanging restraint straps and seat openings that pose strangulation hazards.

About 41,100 units were sold in the United States, plus 150 in Canada, from April 2021 through July 2026 for $65 to $120.

Consumers should stop using the products immediately and contact Taleco Gear for a full refund.

Taleco Gear, of La Verne, California, is recalling G Taleco Gear Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings, and 2-in-1 Baby Jumper & Swing products sold in several colors including black, white, gray, pink, blue and green. The recall covers model numbers jumper-01 and swing-1, including two 2-in-1 versions. These products were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and TalecoGear.com.

The hazard

The CPSC said the products can become unstable, causing falls and impacts, and the restraint straps and seat openings can create strangulation hazards. Taleco Gear has received at least 52 reports involving fall, impact and strangulation hazards. At least 32 injuries were reported, including head bumps and a bloody nose.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Taleco Gear for a full refund. The company said it will provide instructions for destroying the recalled products, and consumers must submit photos of the destroyed parts to receive the refund.

Company contact

Taleco Gear: TalecoGearRecall@163.com; https://www.talecogear.com/recall or www.talecogear.com under “RECALL INFORMATION.”

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Ritchey carbon bike forks can trigger crashes

Ritchey Design is recalling carbon bicycle forks because an alloy insert can come loose and send an accessory into the front wheel.

The front crown hole insert can loosen, allowing an attached accessory to fall into the front wheel and cause a crash.

About 775 forks or framesets were sold from July 2024 through June 2026 for $660 to $700 for forks and up to $3,500 for framesets.

Consumers should stop using bicycles with the recalled fork and register for a free Fork Crown Hole Closure Kit.

Ritchey Design, of Reno, Nevada, is recalling Ritchey Carbon Fiber Bicycle Forks with a crown hole. The fork was sold individually in black and as part of certain Montebello, Septimer and Outback framesets. The recall applies to all carbon bicycle forks with crown mounting holes included in the listed products.

The hazard

The alloy insert in the front crown hole can come loose, which may cause a rack or accessory to fall off and land on the front wheel. That can lead to a sudden stop, loss of control, a fall and a serious crash. The company has received one report of the insert coming loose, but no injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using bicycles equipped with the recalled fork immediately. They should inspect the front crown hole for any attached racks or accessories and close the threaded hole above the front wheel right away. Consumers can register online to receive a free Ritchey Fork Crown Hole Closure Kit with instructions.

Company contact

Ritchey Design: 800-748-2439, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; ritcheydesign@ritcheylogic.com; https://ritcheylogic.com/support/recall or https://ritcheylogic.com/ under “Safety Recalls.”

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Yamazuki youth ATVs fail braking and speed limits

Yamazuki is recalling youth all-terrain vehicles because the brakes, speed limiter and reflectors do not meet federal ATV safety rules.

The parking brakes can fail, the speed limiter is set too high for children, and required rear reflectors are missing, creating a crash hazard.

About 1,050 ATVs were sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com from September 2025 through April 2026 for $500 to $580.

Consumers should stop using the ATVs immediately and contact Yamazuki for a free repair kit.

Yongkang Dingchang Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., of China, is recalling Yamazuki QEASET or HOVERHEART-branded youth ATVs, model XW-A19. The 40cc gasoline-powered vehicles were sold in several colors and patterns, including blue, pink, red, green camouflage and an American flag motif. The recall follows safety concerns involving braking, speed control and visibility.

The hazard

The CPSC said the recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory safety standard for ATVs because the parking brakes fail to hold and the speed limiting device is not set to the restricted speed required for children age 6 and older. The vehicles also lack required rear safety reflectors, reducing visibility to other vehicles. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately and contact Yamazuki for a free repair kit, including shipping. The kit includes replacement parking brake latches, rear safety reflectors, an owner’s manual storage bag and repair tools.

Company contact

Yamazuki: 800-364-9210, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday; info@yamazukipowerports.com; https://yamazukipowersports.com/pages/recall or https://yamazukipowersports.com/ under “Recall.”

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Slide playsets linked to deadly entrapment hazard

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using certain indoor and outdoor slide playsets after one death and concerns about head and neck entrapment.

The playsets have openings that can trap a child’s head or neck after the torso passes through.

The warning covers Indoor and Outdoor Slide Playsets, model WPX-4, sold in multiple colors and configurations.

Consumers should stop using the playsets immediately, dispose of them and never resell or give them away.

The CPSC issued a warning covering Indoor and Outdoor Slide Playsets, model WPX-4, manufactured by Wenzhou Yidian Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd. The plastic playsets are designed for indoor or outdoor use and include multiple activity components such as a tunnel, slide and basketball hoop. Some also include a vehicle-shaped side component.

The hazard

Regulators said the playsets contain multiple openings where a child’s torso can fit through but the head cannot. That creates a head and neck entrapment hazard that can lead to serious injury or death. The CPSC warning says one death has been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these playsets immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC said consumers should not sell or give away the hazardous products. Because this is a warning rather than a company-run recall, the agency did not announce a repair, refund or replacement program.

Company contact

Consumers can report incidents involving injury or product defects to the CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

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Hair dryer brushes pose electrocution danger

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using certain hair dryer brushes sold online because they lack required immersion protection.

The hair dryer brushes lack an integrated immersion protection device, creating electrocution and shock hazards.

The warning covers black hot air dryer paddle brushes with pink designs sold on Walmart.com, Ebay.com and Tiktok.com for $15 to $30.

Consumers should unplug the hair dryer brushes, cut the cords and dispose of them in the garbage.

The CPSC issued a warning about multiple hair dryer brushes sold by Zuoxukeji, Jowenia and TruPart. The dryers are described as black hot air paddle brushes with pink designs and brush bristles, with three heat settings. Federal regulators said the products violate hair dryer safety regulations.

The hazard

These dryer brushes do not include the integrated immersion protection device required by federal regulations. Without that protection, the products can pose a substantial risk of electric shock or electrocution, especially around water. The CPSC said the products present a substantial product hazard.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the hair dryer brushes immediately. The CPSC recommends unplugging the device, cutting the cord and disposing of it in the garbage. Consumers should not resell or give away the hazardous hair dryers.

Company contact

Consumers can report incidents involving injury or product defects to the CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

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Marketside tomato bisque soup kit may contain listeria

Kettle Cuisine is recalling Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kit sold only at select Walmart stores because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The soup kit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious or fatal infections.

The recalled product has UPC 194346474004 and a best-by or use-by date of 8/22/26 and was distributed to select Walmart stores in 29 states.

Consumers should not eat the soup kit and should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Kettle Cuisine is recalling Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kit sold exclusively at select Walmart stores. The affected product carries UPC 194346474004 and a best-by or use-by date of 8/22/26. The soup kit was distributed from June 30 through July 7 to stores in states including California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Virginia and others.

The hazard

The company said the soup kit has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and pregnant women face risks including miscarriage and stillbirth.

What to do

Do not eat, serve, sell or distribute the recalled soup kit. Consumers should either throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Company contact

Kettle Cuisine Hotline: 617-409-1104.

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Frankie’s vegan cheddar puffs contain undeclared milk

Frankie’s Organic is recalling one lot of plant-based vegan cheddar puffs because the product may contain undeclared milk.

People with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the product.

The affected product has UPC 816929000089, lot code 05 16 2027 and a best-if-used-by date of May 16, 2027.

Consumers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Frankie’s Organic is recalling Frankie’s Organic Plant-Based Vegan Cheddar Puffs because the label does not declare milk. The recalled product was sold at PCC Markets in Washington state, Earth Fare stores in Florida and South Carolina, and select independent retailers. Consumers who rely on the “vegan” labeling should pay special attention to this alert.

The hazard

Undeclared milk is a serious allergen risk. People who are allergic to milk or highly sensitive to it could suffer a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

What to do

Consumers should not eat the affected cheddar puffs. The company said customers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Frankie’s Organic Team: 1-800-363-8209.

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Lidl wok spice mix may carry salmonella

Lidl US is recalling Vitasia Asian Style Wok Spice Mix because the seasoning may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The product may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable people.

The recall covers UPC 4335619355491 with lot 155846 and BBD JUN 2028 sold at Lidl stores in 10 states and the District of Columbia.

Consumers should discard the spice mix or return it to any Lidl store for a full refund, even without a receipt.

Lidl US is recalling Vitasia Asian Style Wok Spice Mix distributed between July 24 and Aug. 10 to all Lidl US retail locations in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The affected product carries UPC 4335619355491, lot number 155846 and a best-before date of June 2028.

The hazard

The seasoning may be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and in some cases can become severe, including bloodstream infections and other complications.

What to do

Consumers should immediately discard the recalled spice mix or return it to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund. The company said a receipt is not required.

Company contact

Lidl US Customer Care Hotline: (844) 747-5435; media: (844) 747-5435 or media@lidl.us.

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Whole Foods dips and salsas tied to salmonella

Whole Foods Market is recalling select salsas, guacamole, pico de gallo and prepared foods that contain jalapeño peppers linked to possible Salmonella contamination.

Products containing jalapeño may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious foodborne illness.

The recall covers products with best-before or best-by dates from 8/7/2026 through 8/16/2026 sold online and in 12 states.

Consumers should not eat the affected products and should discard them or bring a valid receipt to a Whole Foods Market store for a refund.

Whole Foods Market announced a recall of select dips, salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo and prepared foods products containing jalapeño. The products were sold online and in produce and prepared foods departments in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio. The affected products carry best-before or best-by dates ranging from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16, 2026.

The hazard

The products may contain Salmonella through an ingredient supply issue involving jalapeño. Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and in rare cases can lead to more severe illness such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

What to do

Customers should not consume the recalled products. Whole Foods said shoppers should discard the food or bring a valid receipt to any Whole Foods Market store for a full refund.

Company contact

Consumers: 1-844-936-8255; media: amazon-pr@amazon.com.

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Oma’s Pride dog food may carry salmonella

Oma’s Pride is recalling one lot of Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The pet food may carry Salmonella, which can sicken pets and people who handle the product.

The recall covers 6-pound bags with lot number BB012729 distributed in 11 states through retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.

Consumers should stop feeding the product immediately, safely dispose of it and contact Oma’s Pride for a refund.

Oma’s Pride is voluntarily recalling one lot of Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe in 6-pound bags. The recalled frozen pet food, lot number BB012729, was distributed in Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. It was sold through retail and wholesale accounts and directly to consumers online.

The hazard

Salmonella can affect animals that eat the food, and people can also become ill from handling contaminated pet products or surfaces exposed to them. That risk is especially high if hands are not washed thoroughly after handling the product.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected lot should stop feeding it immediately, safely dispose of it and contact Oma’s Pride for a refund. The company also said consumers should not sell or donate the food and should wash and sanitize pet food bowls, measuring cups and storage containers.

Company contact

Oma’s Pride: 1-800-678-OMAS or hello@omaspride.com.

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Tyenne injection vials may contain glass particles

Fresenius Kabi is recalling one lot of Tyenne injection 400 mg/20 mL vials because of the presence of glass particulates.

Glass particles in an injectable drug can cause irritation, vessel blockage, clotting, organ damage or death.

The nationwide recall covers lot 16UI07, NDC 65219-594-20, product code 590120 distributed to wholesalers, distributors and direct customers.

Health care facilities and customers should immediately stop distributing, dispensing or using the affected lot and return all units.

Fresenius Kabi issued a nationwide recall of Tyenne® (tocilizumab-aazg) Injection 400 mg/20 mL vials. The recall applies to lot number 16UI07, with NDC number 65219-594-20 and product code 590120. The affected drug was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors and direct customers.

The hazard

Injecting a product that contains glass particles can cause local pain, irritation or swelling at the infusion site, along with vein inflammation. More serious complications can include blood vessel blockage, clotting, pulmonary embolism, permanent organ damage or death.

What to do

Wholesalers, distributors, direct customers and health care facilities should immediately stop distributing, dispensing or using the affected lot and return all units to Fresenius Kabi.

Company contact

Fresenius Kabi USA Quality Assurance: 1-866-716-2459; consumers: (800) 551-7176 or productcomplaint.USA@fresenius-kabi.com.

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Schwarzkopf Osis Grip cans could explode

Henkel Corp. is recalling Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip because a packaging defect can cause the product to leak under pressure.

A packaging imperfection can allow the product to leak under pressure, creating an explosion risk.

The nationwide recall covers multiple lot numbers distributed through 21 distributors in 12 states.

Consumers and hair professionals should stop using the affected cans and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Henkel Corp. announced a nationwide voluntary recall of Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip 6.76 fl. oz./200 ml. The recall covers a long list of affected lot numbers distributed in the United States through 21 distributors in states including California, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The company said the problem involves the packaging rather than the formula itself.

The hazard

Henkel said a packaging imperfection can cause the product to leak from the package under pressure. That creates a risk of explosion, which could injure users or bystanders.

What to do

Hair professionals and consumers should stop using the affected product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Henkel Corp.: 1-800-234-4672.

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Jalapeño food products face wider salmonella recall

Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling products made with jalapeño peppers because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Products containing jalapeño may be contaminated with Salmonella, a potentially serious foodborne pathogen.

The recall covers finished products with best-if-used-by dates up to and including Aug. 16, 2026, distributed to retail centers in 26 states.

Consumers should not eat any recalled products and should discard them or seek refunds at the place of purchase.

Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling finished products such as dips, salsa, guacamole and other items made with jalapeño peppers. The products were distributed to retail distribution centers in states across the South, Midwest, Northeast and Great Plains. The affected products have best-if-used-by dates up to and including Aug. 16, 2026.

The hazard

The recalled foods may be contaminated with Salmonella. Infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and in rare cases may lead to severe complications including arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

What to do

Consumers who have any recalled product should discard it immediately and not consume it. The company said refunds are available at the location of purchase.

Company contact

Consumers: (855) 455-0098; media: press@taylorfarms.com.

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Food to Live green powders may contain salmonella

Lexunder Inc. is recalling Food to Live Brand Green Powder Products sold online nationwide because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The green powder products may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious illness.

The nationwide recall covers lots SO-72558 through SO-79374 and codes including VFD/ORG/MORP/B/25, C25051312 and OSP251001.

Consumers should not consume the products and should dispose of them or return them for a full refund.

Lexunder Inc. is recalling Food to Live Brand Green Powder Products sold nationwide through foodtolive.com, foodinbulk.com and other online marketplaces. The affected lots include SO-72558 through SO-79374, as well as products marked with codes VFD/ORG/MORP/B/25, C25051312 and OSP251001. The products were sold to both consumers and businesses.

The hazard

The products may be contaminated with Salmonella. Infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and in rare cases can progress to severe illness such as bloodstream infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

What to do

Consumers should not eat the recalled green powder products. If affected product is on hand, it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Lexunder Inc.: (718) 717-1029, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or recall@foodtolive.com.

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FSIS flags jalapeño-linked meat and poultry products

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for meat and poultry products containing jalapeños that were recalled over possible Salmonella contamination.

The affected meat and poultry products may contain FDA-regulated jalapeños tied to possible Salmonella contamination.

The public health alert applies to various products distributed nationwide by Taylor Farms and Greencore USA/BakkavorUSA.

Consumers should not eat the products, and retailers should not sell or serve them.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert rather than a standard recall because the impacted ingredients were already part of an FDA-regulated jalapeño recall. The alert covers various meat and poultry products containing those jalapeños. FSIS said the affected foods were distributed nationwide.

The hazard

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial foodborne illness. Symptoms usually include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, typically within six hours to six days after eating contaminated food.

What to do

Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers are urged not to serve or sell them. FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Taylor Farms: 855-455-0098 or press@taylorfarms.com; Greencore USA/BakkavorUSA: 855-432-4438 or tristan@michelemarketing.com; USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: 888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov.

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City Foods deli meats may contain listeria

City Foods is recalling ready-to-eat pastrami and corned beef products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The ready-to-eat deli meats may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause severe illness in vulnerable people.

The recall covers products with item number MBPS10, case codes 18919 and 19751, and establishment number EST. 1896.

Consumers and institutions should not eat the products and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

City Foods, Inc. is recalling ready-to-eat pastrami and corned beef products shipped to foodservice locations in Illinois, Iowa and Michigan and then distributed nationwide. The affected products include item number MBPS10, case codes 18919 and 19751, and establishment number EST. 1896. Because the meats are ready to eat, there is no cooking step to reduce the risk before consumption.

The hazard

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms can be severe, and pregnant people can face pregnancy complications.

What to do

Consumers and institutions that purchased the recalled products should not consume them. FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Brian Sanchez, Office Manager, City Foods, Inc.: 773-523-1566 or brian@beasbest.com.

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Imported breaded swai products were not eligible

Shan Distribution Network is recalling frozen breaded swai fish products imported from the United Arab Emirates because the country is not eligible to export that fish to the United States.

The products are subject to a high-risk Class I recall because they were imported in violation of eligibility rules.

The recall covers frozen Siluriformes breaded fish fillet and stick products produced in December 2025 with use-before dates in June 2027.

Consumers should not eat the fish products and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Shan Distribution Network, Inc. is recalling frozen Siluriformes breaded Swai fish fillet and stick products imported from the United Arab Emirates. FSIS said that country is not eligible to export Siluriformes fish to the United States. The products were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The hazard

The recall is classified as high risk, Class I, because the products were imported in violation of federal requirements. FSIS said the products do not bear an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury linked to the products.

What to do

Consumers who purchased these fish products should not consume them. FSIS said they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Shaheen James, Office Manager, Shan Distribution Network, Inc.: 630-480-0616 or shaheen.sdn@gmail.com.

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Corte Argentino raw beef skipped reinspection

Corte Argentino USA is recalling raw beef products imported from Argentina without the required import reinspection.

The raw beef products are subject to a high-risk Class I recall because they entered U.S. commerce without required import reinspection.

The products were distributed to distributors and retailers in Florida and Texas and bear Argentinian establishment number “EST. N° OF. 2025” and shipping mark “26644-AA.”

Consumers should not eat the beef and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Corte Argentino USA LLC is recalling raw beef products imported from Argentina without the benefit of import reinspection into the United States. FSIS said the products were distributed to distributors and retailers in Florida and Texas. The agency is concerned some of the beef may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

The hazard

This is a high-risk Class I recall tied to an import control failure. Products that bypass required reinspection have not undergone the full federal review intended to confirm they are eligible and safe for U.S. commerce.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled beef should not consume it. FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Eial Kaplun, General Manager, Corte Argentino USA LLC: 786-350-5805 or info@corteargentinoinc.com.

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