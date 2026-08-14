Could financial stress be aging your brain? Here's what you can do about it

Chronic financial stress may affect your brain, with research linking it to faster brain aging and cognitive decline.

Small money moves can reduce the pressure, including budgeting, building emergency savings, and checking finances weekly.

Protect your brain with exercise, adequate sleep, fewer financial alerts, and getting help when needed.

Worrying about money may cost more than your peace of mind.

New research suggests that ongoing financial stress is associated with faster brain aging and a greater risk of cognitive decline.

Researchers found people who experienced ongoing financial hardship performed worse on memory and thinking tests and showed signs of accelerated brain aging on brain scans. The study found an association but did not prove that financial stress directly causes cognitive decline.

The findings don't mean occasional money worries will harm your brain. Instead, they point to the potential effects of years of chronic financial strain, particularly when it becomes a constant source of anxiety.

Fortunately, there are some practical steps you can take to reduce both financial stress and its impact on your overall health.

Smart ways to reduce financial stress

Focus on what you can control . You may not be able to lower inflation or interest rates, but you can review your monthly spending, negotiate recurring bills, cancel unused subscriptions, or build a simple budget. Even small improvements can help you feel more in control.

Build a small emergency fund . You don't need thousands of dollars to make a difference. Saving even $500 to $1,000 for unexpected expenses can reduce the stress of surprise car repairs or medical bills.

Don't ignore money problems . Avoiding bills or unopened statements often increases anxiety. Instead, set aside 20 to 30 minutes each week to review your finances and make a plan. Breaking large problems into smaller tasks can make them feel more manageable.

Schedule a weekly "money check-in." Set aside 20 minutes once a week to review your bills, bank account, and upcoming expenses. Research shows that having a plan, even if you can't solve every financial problem immediately, can reduce feelings of stress and helplessness.

Turn off those financial stress triggers . Constant dings and notifications from banking apps, investment accounts, and shopping apps can keep your brain in a state of worry. Consider turning off those nonessential alerts and only check your accounts at a predetermined time instead of randomly throughout the day.

Take care of your brain, too . Regular exercise, adequate sleep, and staying socially connected are all linked to better cognitive health and can also help reduce stress. Research suggests lifestyle habits play an important role in protecting brain function as we age.

Ask for help early. If debt or financial anxiety is becoming overwhelming, talk with a nonprofit credit counselor or financial professional before the situation spirals. Also, if you notice your worrying is affecting your sleep, work, or relationships, consider speaking with a mental health professional.

Pro tip: Move your body right after a stressful money conversation. If discussing finances leaves you anxious, take a 10- to 20-minute walk afterward. Physical activity helps lower stress hormones and can improve your mood and mental clarity, making it easier to tackle financial decisions rationally instead of emotionally.