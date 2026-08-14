Struggling to keep plants alive? This AI gardening tool could help

A new AI system called CultivAgents is designed to make gardening less intimidating for beginners.

Three specialized AI agents work together to create more personalized gardening plans.

The tool considers factors such as gardening experience, local climate, and cultural background when offering advice.

Starting a garden can sound wonderfully simple: Pick some plants, put them in the ground, water them and wait. In reality, there are plenty of opportunities to wonder, Am I doing this right?

A new project from Georgia Tech aims to make that learning curve a little less steep.

CultivAgents is a conversational AI system designed to help people plan and maintain gardens. Rather than providing the same generic advice to everyone, the system creates guidance based on a person's gardening experience, environment, and cultural background.

The project was created by Diana Wang, a Ph.D. student in Georgia Tech's School of Interactive Computing. The idea came from looking at how AI could provide more personalized help to people who want to grow their own food but may face different environmental or cultural circumstances.

“Multi-agent systems provide multi-faceted support,” Dr. Wang said in a news release. “My interest was in how we could provide more personalized and aligned support to individuals trying to grow food themselves while facing unique environmental or cultural factors.”

How CultivAgents works

CultivAgents uses three separate AI agents, each with a different role:

The experience agent focuses on the gardener's skill level and provides detailed instructions.

The environmental agent considers factors such as the local climate and surroundings.

The ethnobotanical agent takes cultural context into account.

The agents then work together rather than operating independently. For example, the environmental agent can build on the experience agent's instructions to explain how someone in a particular community could grow a specific crop, such as bush beans.

To understand what gardeners actually wanted from an AI tool, Dr. Wang surveyed and interviewed both new and experienced gardeners who use Georgia Tech's community garden. According to the university, many participants were interested in step-by-step instructions, recommendations about what to plant, and guidance on how to care for their gardens over time.

What it could mean for home gardeners

The research doesn't suggest that AI can replace hands-on gardening knowledge. Instead, CultivAgents is designed to reduce some of the guesswork involved in getting started.

That could be particularly useful when local conditions matter.

“People might want to grow a lot of different vegetables in their garden, but if you go too far south of here, it gets a little too hot to grow things like broccoli and strawberries,” Ryan Pemberton, a horticulturist at Georgia Tech’s community garden said in the release.

“A little north of here, it gets a little too cold to grow some species of peppers. Having something tell you what grows well in your region means you’re not having to pick and choose or guess.”

Pemberton also pointed to two common mistakes among beginners: starting with a garden that's too large and overwatering. His advice is refreshingly simple: Start small and expand as you become more comfortable.

“If you’ve never gardened before, trying to manage a large plot could be overwhelming,” Pemberton said.

“You can start small. You don’t have to have a big garden right away. You can start with one tomato plant and grow from there. See how well you can keep that one plant alive and then expand as you feel comfortable.”