Here are the colors that can sell a house for more money

Zillow's 2026 Paint Color Analysis found that the right paint colors can boost home offers by as much as $2,277, while the wrong colors can reduce offers by more than $18,000.

Buyers are increasingly favoring warm, nature-inspired, and moodier tones over stark white interiors, signaling a shift away from the minimalist aesthetic that dominated in recent years.

Sage green emerged as the most universally appealing color across multiple rooms, while ochre yellow ranked as the worst-performing color for resale value.

Homeowners preparing to sell may want to think twice before reaching for a can of white paint.

A new Zillow analysis suggests that interior paint colors can have a significant impact on how much buyers are willing to pay for a home, with some shades adding thousands of dollars to offers, while others may drive them down. Zillow surveyed more than 4,400 recent and prospective homebuyers to measure how paint colors affected their perceptions of a home's value and desirability.

The study found that today's buyers are gravitating toward warmer, more expressive colors rather than the all-white interiors that have long been considered a safe choice for resale.

Zillow's home trends expert Amanda Pendleton said the findings reflect a broader design shift, noting that "playing it safe" may now be riskier than incorporating color and personality into a home.

Best choices

Among the strongest performers was chocolate brown in bedrooms, which Zillow found could increase offer prices by as much as $2,277 compared with white walls. Pale blue living rooms also scored highly with buyers, boosting offers by up to $1,723, while charcoal gray and dark plum performed well in kitchens.

Sage green emerged as the standout color overall. Zillow found it was the only shade that consistently ranked near the top across every major room in the house, making it a versatile option for sellers looking to appeal to a broad range of buyers.

Colors to avoid

The analysis also identified several colors that could hurt a home's marketability. Ochre yellow was the biggest offender, with Zillow estimating that homes painted in the shade could receive offers more than $18,000 lower than comparable homes with more buyer-friendly colors. Kitchens painted ochre yellow alone could reduce offers by more than $6,600.

Other poorly performing colors included fire-engine red bathrooms and pale pink rooms, both of which generated less enthusiasm from buyers.

The findings reflect a growing preference among buyers for interiors that feel warm, comfortable, and move-in ready. Zillow said richer colors can create stronger emotional connections during both online browsing and in-person tours, potentially translating into higher offers.

For sellers looking for an affordable way to increase appeal, a strategic paint refresh may offer one of the highest returns on investment. Zillow's research suggests that while paint remains one of the least expensive home improvements, choosing the right color palette could make a meaningful difference when it comes time to negotiate a sale.