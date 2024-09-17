'Going bare': Where Americans lack homeowners insurance

Millions of American don't have homeowners insurance, exposing them to natural disasters and challenging their ability to build wealth.

One in thirteen, or 7.4%, of U.S. houses lacked homeowners insurance in 2021, according to an analysis by nonprofit Consumer Federation of America of the U.S. Census's most recent American Housing Survey.

That is the equivalent of around 6.1 million homes and at least $1.6 trillion of uninsured property under conservative estimates, CFA said.

“Not only are uninsured families unprotected, but the economic fabric of entire communities is also at risk if significant portions of residents cannot rebuild after a disaster," said Douglas Heller, CFA’s director of insurance.

Foregoing homeowners insurance is often called "going bare," which comes at a time when Americans are struggling to pay steep premiums and get insurance in some states, such as California and Florida, that some insurers are pulling out of.

It is possible even more homeowners are uninsured today after insurance costs have gone up in recent years and living comfortably has grown more expensive due to inflation, but CFA said research into homeowners insurance remains in its infancy because of poor data.

Where Americans don't have homeowners insurance

The disparity in homeowners insurance is on display among 15 of America's biggest cities.

In 2021, the five cities with the highest percentage of uninsured homes were Miami (14.5%), Houston (9.8%), Detroit (9.3%), Riverside (6.3%) and Phoenix (5.8%).

The five cities with the lowest percentage of uninsured homes were Chicago (2.4%), Boston (2.5%), Washington D.C. (3.3%), New York City (3.4%) and Seattle (3.5%).

The percentage of homes with insurance varies considerably by city and state, in large part because of household income, frequency of natural disasters and availability of competitively-priced insurance.

The five states with the highest percentage of uninsured homes were Mississippi (13.5%), New Mexico (13.1%), Louisiana (11.9%), West Virginia (11.3%) and Alaska (11.2%).

The five states with the lowest percentage of uninsured homes were Utah (4.4%), Oregon (4.9%), Maryland (5.1%), New Hampshire (5.1%) and Massachusetts (5.2%).

How can homeowners insurance coverage be improved?

CFA has recommendations for what should be done to address the issue of homeowners insurance:

More investment: Governments need to grow investments in protecting communities and homes from natural disasters, which could lower what insurers charge.

Governments need to grow investments in protecting communities and homes from natural disasters, which could lower what insurers charge. More data: Regulators need to collect more specific and timely information on homeowners insurance to understand where the problems are.

Regulators need to collect more specific and timely information on homeowners insurance to understand where the problems are. Racial gaps: Homeowners of color are reportedly being denied insurance because of their ethnicity and more research needs to be done under existing Fair Housing Laws to hold insurers accountable.

Tips for lowering homeowner insurance premiums

The Insurance Information Institute has suggestions to lower your homeower insurance bill: