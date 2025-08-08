Friendly’s is recalling ice cream due to undeclared allergen

Friendly’s Ice Cream is recalling 324 cartons of 48 fl. oz. Cookies & Cream ice cream due to undeclared soy and wheat; the product was mistakenly packaged in Vanilla Bean cartons with a Cookies & Cream lid, posing a serious allergy risk.

The affected product was distributed via UNFI to retail stores in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, with a best-by date of 11/26/25 printed on the lid.

Consumers should return the mislabeled product for a full refund and may contact the company at 800-587-2259; the recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Friendly’s Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity – 324 cartons – of 48 fl. oz. Cookies & Cream ice cream because of undeclared soy and wheat. The recalled product was mistakenly packaged in Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream cartons with a Cookies & Cream lid.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and/or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled product was distributed through a single distribution center, UNFI, to retail stores in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is packaged in a 48 fl. oz. Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream carton with a Friendly’s Cookies & Cream lid and a best by date of 11/26/25. The best-by date can be found on the product lid. No other Friendly’s products are affected.

What to do

The voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered that a limited quantity of Cookies & Cream ice cream was mistakenly packaged in a Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream cartons that did not identify the soy and wheat ingredients. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased 48 fl. oz. Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream containers with a Cookies & Cream lid can return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-587-2259.