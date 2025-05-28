Write a review
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Ford recalling more than 1 million models for backup camera issue

Ford recalls over 1 million vehicles due to rearview camera issues, with software updates expected by Q3 2025. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The recall will be conducted over the air later this summer

Ford is recalling 1,075,299 vehicles in the United States because the  rearview camera may not work properly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall is expected to be delivered over the air. Letters are being sent to owners and the recall is expected to be available by the third quarter of 2025.

The recall affects certain vehicles including:

  • 2021-2024 Bronco,
  • F-150, Edge, and
  • 2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600,
The recall also affects:
  • 2022-2024 Expedition,
  • 2022-2025 Transit,
  • 2021-2023 Mach-E, Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 Ranger, Mustang and the
  • 2022-2024 Navigator.

NHTSA said a software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display.

Dealers are expected to update the accessory protocol interface module (APIM) software through an over-the-air update, free of charge, the agency added.

The APIM software serves as an operating system for the car’s dashboard, helping its infotainment system to control apps and display maps, among others.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed by June 16. A second letter will be sent once the remedy is available, anticipated for third quarter 2025, according to the NHTSA.

Get the news you need delivered right to you!

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.