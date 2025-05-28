Ford recalling more than 1 million models for backup camera issue

Ford is recalling 1,075,299 vehicles in the United States because the rearview camera may not work properly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall is expected to be delivered over the air. Letters are being sent to owners and the recall is expected to be available by the third quarter of 2025.

The recall affects certain vehicles including:

2021-2024 Bronco,

F-150, Edge, and

2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600,

The recall also affects:

2022-2024 Expedition,

2022-2025 Transit,

2021-2023 Mach-E, Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 Ranger, Mustang and the

2022-2024 Navigator.

NHTSA said a software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display.

Dealers are expected to update the accessory protocol interface module (APIM) software through an over-the-air update, free of charge, the agency added.

The APIM software serves as an operating system for the car’s dashboard, helping its infotainment system to control apps and display maps, among others.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed by June 16. A second letter will be sent once the remedy is available, anticipated for third quarter 2025, according to the NHTSA.