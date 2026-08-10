What is the ‘gold bar scam?’

The “gold bar scam” is a fast-growing fraud in which criminals convince victims that their money is at risk and must be converted into gold for safekeeping.

Scammers often impersonate government officials, banks, or tech-support representatives and may send couriers directly to victims’ homes to collect gold bars.

Authorities warn that legitimate government agencies and financial institutions will never tell consumers to buy gold or other precious metals to protect their savings.

Scammers have to convince their victims to put their money in something that can be stolen, but can’t be traced or retrieved. The latest vehicle is gold.

The sophisticated scam involving gold bars is costing consumers hundreds of thousands — and sometimes millions — of dollars after fraudsters convince victims that moving their savings into precious metals is the only way to keep their money safe.

Known as the gold bar scam, the scheme typically begins with an alarming phone call, text message, email, or computer pop-up. The victim is told that a bank account, Social Security number, computer, or other personal information has been compromised.

The warning is fake, but scammers make the threat sound urgent and credible. They may pose as bank employees, technology companies, law enforcement officers or government agents, while telling victims that criminals are attempting to steal their money.

Then comes the supposed solution: Move the money somewhere “safe.” It’s an old trick. The vehicle used to be gift cards.

How the gold bar scam works

The scam can unfold over days or even weeks. After gaining a victim’s trust, criminals instruct the person to withdraw money from a bank or investment account and use it to purchase gold bars or other precious metals.

Scammers may tell victims that gold is safer than cash because their bank accounts are supposedly under attack or being investigated.

They can also provide detailed instructions about how much money to withdraw, where to purchase the gold, and what to tell bank employees if questioned about the transactions.

That secrecy is an important part of the scheme. Victims may be warned that bank employees cannot be trusted or that discussing the situation could interfere with a government investigation.

Once the victim has purchased the gold, the scammers arrange to take possession of it. In some cases, a courier comes directly to the victim’s home or meets them at another location. The victim may be given a password or code that the courier repeats to make the exchange appear legitimate.

After the gold changes hands, it is usually extremely difficult to recover.

Why scammers want gold

Gold offers criminals several advantages.

Large amounts of money can be concentrated into relatively small, portable bars. Unlike a bank transfer, which may potentially be stopped or traced, physically handing gold to another person can make recovering the victim’s assets much more difficult.

The use of gold also gives scammers another opportunity to make an unusual request sound legitimate. A criminal impersonating an investigator might claim, for example, that converting money into gold is part of a government security procedure.

It isn't.

Government agencies, law enforcement organizations and legitimate financial institutions do not require consumers to purchase gold bars, cryptocurrency, or gift cards to protect their money or assist with an investigation.

The scam relies on fear and trust

Although the gold purchase is the most distinctive part of the scheme, the fraud depends heavily on social engineering.

Scammers create a crisis and then present themselves as the person who can solve it.

They may know personal information about the victim, spoof legitimate phone numbers, or send documents that appear official. Multiple scammers can also participate, with one person pretending to be a bank employee and another posing as a government investigator.

Those tactics can make the story appear to have been independently confirmed.

The criminals also create urgency. Victims may be told their life savings could disappear within hours unless they follow instructions immediately.

Red flags

Consumers should be suspicious of anyone who unexpectedly claims their money is in danger and then tells them to move it.

Requests to buy gold, cryptocurrency, or gift cards are particularly serious warning signs. So are instructions to withdraw large amounts of cash, lie to bank employees, keep an “investigation” secret, or hand valuables to a courier.

Consumers who receive such a call should end the conversation and independently contact their bank or the government agency the caller claims to represent. Rather than calling a number provided by the suspected scammer, consumers should find the organization’s official contact information themselves.

Anyone who has already transferred money or purchased gold for a suspected scammer should contact their financial institution and law enforcement as quickly as possible.

The simplest rule may also be the most important: No legitimate government official, bank investigator, or technology company will ask you to protect your savings by buying gold bars and handing them to a stranger.