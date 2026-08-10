CVS expands weight-loss program with $29 online visits and new GLP-1 options

CVS Health is cutting the price of its MinuteClinic virtual weight-loss visits to $29, with no membership or recurring monthly fee.

A new collaboration with Eli Lilly will allow eligible Zepbound and Foundayo patients to see pricing options through the CVS Health app and arrange pickup at CVS Pharmacy locations.

CVS says patients may be able to pay as little as $25 a month for certain GLP-1 drugs with commercial insurance and an eligible manufacturer coupon, while some qualifying cash-pay options can cost as little as $149.

CVS Health is expanding its weight-management services as it looks to make popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs easier and potentially less expensive for consumers to access.

The company has announced that it is revamping its direct-to-consumer weight-management program, including lowering the price of a MinuteClinic digital weight-loss visit to $29. The virtual visits are available 24/7 and don't require a membership or recurring monthly fee.

During an online visit, a licensed clinician reviews a patient's health history and weight-management goals and determines whether GLP-1 treatment is appropriate. Patients who begin treatment can schedule additional visits for help with dosage adjustments, side effects, and ongoing monitoring.

The program is intended for self-paying adults ages 18 to 64 who are overweight or living with obesity and plan to pay out of pocket for weight-loss clinical services. Availability is subject to state regulations.

CVS is also collaborating with drugmaker Eli Lilly to give eligible patients taking Zepbound and Foundayo another way to find and purchase their medication.

By early in the fourth quarter of 2026, eligible patients are expected to be able to use the CVS Health app to view pricing, including cash-pay options, and arrange pickup as early as the same day at one of roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations.

CVS Pharmacy already carries oral and injectable versions of Wegovy and says it offers all FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, giving patients access to drugs from multiple manufacturers rather than tying its weight-management service to a single medication.

What consumers could pay for GLP-1 drugs

The expansion comes as consumers continue to face a complicated mix of insurance restrictions, prior authorization requirements, manufacturer savings programs, and cash-pay prices when trying to obtain GLP-1 medications.

CVS said its pharmacies accept third-party prescription discount cards as well as manufacturer coupons and vouchers. For eligible patients, the out-of-pocket price of a GLP-1 medication can be as low as $25 per month with commercial insurance and a manufacturer coupon. Qualifying medications and doses can cost as little as $149 for uninsured patients using a manufacturer voucher, according to the company.

Those prices aren't available to everyone. Eligibility depends on factors including the specific drug, insurance coverage, and the requirements of individual manufacturer savings programs.

CVS also participates in the federal Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can obtain certain GLP-1 medications for $50 per month through Dec. 31, 2027, the company said.

Pharmacists will provide in-person support

CVS is pitching its large retail footprint as another distinction from online-only weight-loss services.

Patients can begin with a virtual MinuteClinic appointment, fill an eligible prescription at a local CVS Pharmacy, and speak with a pharmacist in person about their treatment. CVS says pharmacist support is available at approximately 9,000 locations at no additional charge.

The strategy builds on an expansion CVS announced in June, when it introduced additional GLP-1 pharmacy support and priced MinuteClinic virtual weight-management visits at $49. The latest change cuts that visit price by another $20.

For consumers, the biggest potential benefit is convenience: CVS is attempting to put the clinical appointment, prescription, savings tools, medication pickup, and pharmacist support into a single system. But what a patient ultimately pays for GLP-1 treatment will still depend heavily on the medication prescribed, insurance coverage, and eligibility for manufacturer or government savings programs.