Food Lion brings back Thanksgiving meal deal for under $40

Food Lion's Thanksgiving meal deal returns Nov. 11, offering enough food for 10 people for less than $40.

The bundle includes a 14-pound turkey, traditional holiday sides, Hawaiian rolls, and two frozen pies.

Shoppers can get the same advertised deal in stores or through Food Lion's online shopping and delivery partners.

Putting together a Thanksgiving dinner can get expensive, especially when you're feeding a larger group. Between the turkey, side dishes, and desserts, grocery costs can add up quickly.

Food Lion is hoping to make things a little easier on holiday budgets with the return of its Thanksgiving Meal Deal. The grocery chain announced that shoppers can get enough ingredients to serve 10 people for less than $40, bringing the promotion back at the same price as last year.

The deal is available from Nov. 11 through Nov. 26, giving shoppers a couple of weeks to pick up everything they need for a holiday meal.

“We want our customers to feel confident they can bring the fresh holiday meals they love to the table at a price that fits their budget,” Gene Faller, Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Food Lion, said in a news release.

“These offers build on the low prices they count on from Food Lion every day. Through Holidays Without Hunger, we’re also making it easy to help nourish neighbors in the towns and cities we serve.”

What's included in the $40 Thanksgiving deal?

Food Lion's Thanksgiving bundle includes a 14-pound frozen turkey along with several classic holiday dishes and desserts.

The package comes with canned corn and green beans, cream of mushroom soup, French fried onions, two boxes of Stove Top stuffing mix, and two boxes of Food Lion Deluxe macaroni and cheese. Shoppers will also get fresh cranberries, sweet potatoes, two packets of turkey gravy mix, and a carton of Swanson chicken broth.

For the rest of the meal, the deal includes a 12-count package of Hawaiian rolls, a frozen Mrs. Smith's pumpkin pie, a frozen Mrs. Smith's apple pie, and a container of Food Lion whipped topping.

Food Lion estimates that the ingredients will serve 10 people for less than $40, or under $4 per person.

Another convenient detail is that shoppers don't have to visit a physical store to take advantage of the offer. The meal deal is available at the same advertised price through Food Lion To Go and delivery platforms DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber Eats.

What does this mean for Thanksgiving shoppers?

For consumers trying to keep holiday spending under control, having most of the main meal covered for less than $40 could offer some breathing room in the grocery budget.

The deal also takes some of the guesswork out of planning. Rather than shopping for each side dish individually, customers can pick up a bundled selection of familiar Thanksgiving staples in one trip.

There are a few things shoppers should keep in mind, though. The advertised price is an estimate based on the listed ingredients and quantities, and it requires a Food Lion MVP card and applicable coupons. Final totals may also vary depending on product availability and location.

Still, for households looking to simplify their Thanksgiving shopping without spending a fortune, Food Lion's returning promotion offers another option for getting a traditional holiday meal on the table.