41% of Gen Z turn to AI chatbots for support during a mental health crisis

AI is becoming a source of support: 41% of Gen Z adults who experienced a mental health or substance use crisis said they turned to an AI chatbot for support.

Many people struggle in silence: 25% waited at least a year before telling anyone they were struggling, while 90% pretended they were fine when asked.

AI has benefits and risks: Chatbots can make it easier to open up and encourage people to seek professional help, but they can't replace licensed mental health professionals.

When someone is going through a mental health crisis, reaching out for help isn't always easy. Some people worry about being judged, don't know where to turn, or simply aren't ready to talk about what they're experiencing.

Interestingly, this has led to an increased trend of turning to artificial intelligence for support.

A new survey from Bridges Sober Living found that 41% of Gen Z adults who have experienced a mental health or substance use crisis used an AI chatbot during that time. In fact, nearly half of all respondents (44%) said they had turned to AI for support. The findings also highlight how many people struggle quietly before seeking professional help, with some waiting months or even years before telling someone they're having a hard time.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with David Beasley, Program Director at Bridges Sober Living, to learn more about the risks and benefits of using AI for mental health help.

How the survey was conducted

To better understand what happens between experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis and actually getting help, Bridges Sober Living surveyed 1,011 adults who had lived through one of these experiences.

Respondents were asked how long each step toward getting care took, who they turned to for support, and what ultimately motivated them to seek professional help.

The survey included multiple generations, with 28% of respondents identifying as Gen Z, 49% as millennials, 19% as Gen X, and 4% as baby boomers. Women made up 71% of the sample, men accounted for 24%, and the remaining respondents identified as non-binary or gender-nonconforming or preferred not to disclose their gender. Wait times were calculated using median estimates based on respondents' answers.

What the survey found

One of the biggest takeaways was just how long people wait before asking for help. The typical respondent waited about four months before telling anyone they were struggling, and 25% waited a year or longer. In the meantime, 90% said they pretended everything was fine when someone asked how they were doing.

AI chatbots also emerged as an increasingly common source of support. Overall, 44% of respondents said they had used an AI chatbot during their crisis. Among those who did, about one-third (34%) said the chatbot encouraged them to seek professional help. That figure was even higher among Gen Z, with 44% saying AI encouraged them to pursue professional support.

The risks of turning to AI

When it comes to using AI chatbots for mental health, Beasley said the main problem is that a chatbot could sound empathetic and confident while lacking important information needed to actually help a person.

“As an example, a chatbot could be blind to a person's history, changes in their tone and behavior, or differentiate between a difficult or traumatic week and a more serious medical condition,” he explained. “These distinctions can be important for individuals with mental health conditions like anxiety and depression or substance use conditions.

“A chatbot may miss warning signs and symptoms and give inappropriate or unhelpful suggestions or positive reassurance when that's not the case.”

Some other risks include:

A chatbot is not accountable and does not provide continuity. It won't follow up or coordinate with other service providers, and adjust a plan as things change.

Individuals may provide very sensitive information to these tools, not knowing how that information is stored or used.

It may delay help. If the chatbot becomes a comfortable place to talk, it may be replacing the real help that is needed.

The benefits of using AI

On the other hand, Beasley shared some of the benefits associated with using AI chatbots for mental health support.

“Used carefully, they can make that first step feel a lot easier,” he said. “It's easier for many people to say how they feel at 2 a.m., in private, without fear of reprisal or ridicule, than it is to say it to someone else. If you've been telling everyone that everything's okay, sometimes that's a start.

“Others also said a chatbot directed them to real help. In a recent survey of adults who experienced a mental health or substance use crisis, nearly one-third of those who spoke with an AI chatbot reported that it urged them to seek professional care. That's one helpful function for these tools: a nudge to get care, not to forgo it. Chatbots don't replace licensed clinicians.”

Take the next steps

If you’re struggling mentally and you’re not sure where to turn, Beasley offered his best advice: