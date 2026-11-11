HBO Max and Paramount+ are joining forces in a major streaming shakeup

Two streaming giants are coming together: Skydance plans to offer HBO Max and Paramount+ in a single subscription bundle beginning in early 2027, with plans to eventually combine the services into one platform.

Potential savings for subscribers: The company promises better value for consumers, although it has not announced pricing or explained how existing subscriptions will be affected.

A powerful new competitor: The combined services have approximately 203 million subscriptions worldwide, putting Skydance in a stronger position to compete with Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Consumers frustrated by juggling multiple streaming subscriptions may soon have one less decision to make.

Skydance, the newly -ormed entertainment giant created by the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, has announced plans to bring HBO Max and Paramount+ together, beginning with a discounted subscription bundle in early 2027.

The announcement, made November 9 as part of the company's quarterly earnings report, marks one of the most significant changes in the streaming industry in recent years.

"Our first step toward bringing together Paramount+ and HBO Max is to offer them in a single bundle," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Skydance said consumers will be able to subscribe to both services at a better value, with additional details coming in the months ahead.

What subscribers can expect

Initially, HBO Max and Paramount+ will remain separate streaming services, but consumers will have the option of purchasing them together at a reduced combined price.

Eventually, Skydance plans to integrate the two platforms into a single streaming experience.

The company has not announced how much the bundle will cost, whether customers will be able to keep their existing individual subscriptions indefinitely, or whether the eventual combined service will have different pricing tiers.

For now, subscribers don't need to do anything.

According to the HBO Max customer information page, there are no immediate changes to subscription prices, programming, apps, or account access.

That means consumers can continue watching their favorite shows through their existing subscriptions while the company works out the details of the transition.

A massive library of entertainment

The combination will bring together some of the most recognizable television and movie franchises under one streaming umbrella.

HBO Max is home to premium programming including Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Sopranos, The Pitt, and HBO's growing collection of original dramas.

Paramount+ offers popular series including Tulsa King, Landman, Lioness, and Star Trek, along with CBS programming, Nickelodeon content, and a variety of live sporting events.

The combined company's movie libraries also include major franchises such as Harry Potter, Mission: Impossible, Batman, Superman, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Skydance says it expects to release at least 30 theatrical films annually, potentially providing a steady stream of new movies for its streaming platforms. The company said it believes combining its entertainment libraries will help attract new subscribers and persuade existing customers to maintain their subscriptions longer.

Why Skydance is making the move

The streaming industry has become increasingly competitive, with consumers frequently canceling and restarting subscriptions depending on which programs they want to watch.

Combining HBO Max and Paramount+ would allow Skydance to compete more effectively against larger rivals while reducing the expense of operating two separate streaming platforms.

The company completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6, bringing together Paramount, Warner Bros., CBS, CNN, HBO, and numerous cable television networks.

Skydance says it expects to achieve at least $6 billion in annual cost savings within three years through the consolidation of operations, technology, and corporate functions.

Streaming is a major part of that strategy.

The company reported that Paramount+ revenue increased 21% during the third quarter of 2026, while customer engagement rose more than 20% from a year earlier.

Skydance plans to align the underlying technology systems of HBO Max and Paramount+ within roughly a year of completing the merger, laying the groundwork for a unified service.

Will consumers actually save money?

That's the biggest unanswered question. A discounted bundle could benefit households already paying for both HBO Max and Paramount+, particularly if the combined subscription costs substantially less than purchasing the services separately.

It could also appeal to consumers who currently subscribe to only one service but want access to programming on the other.

However, the eventual consolidation raises questions about whether subscribers will still have the option of paying for only the content they want.

If Skydance ultimately replaces the two separate services with one platform, consumers who currently subscribe to just one could face higher monthly bills, depending on how the new service is priced.

The company has not said whether it will preserve lower-cost individual subscriptions or how advertising-supported plans will work.

For consumers, the bottom line is that the new bundle could offer more programming at a lower combined price, but savings are not guaranteed.

Until Skydance announces subscription rates and the details of its long-term streaming strategy, existing customers may be better off keeping their current plans rather than making changes in anticipation of the merger.

The first major changes are expected in early 2027, when the HBO Max–Paramount+ bundle becomes available.