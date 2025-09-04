Florida moves to end vaccine mandates statewide

Florida plans to eliminate all childhood vaccine mandates, a first in the U.S., aiming to boost parental rights and medical choice.

Experts and pediatricians warn of potential risks, citing past evidence showing how vaccines help prevent outbreaks.

Current exemption rates are already above the national average, signaling rising hesitancy among families.

Florida just announced a major shift: the state intends to do away with all childhood vaccine requirements for schools and daycares — potentially becoming the first in the nation to do so.

This change is being framed by officials as a win for parental rights and informed medical decisions. However, experts — including those from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) — are sounding an alarm, saying this could reverse hard-won public health gains.

“When everyone in a school is vaccinated, it’s harder for diseases to spread, and easier for everyone to keep the fun and learning going,” AAP President Susan J. Kressly, M.D., FAAP said in a news release.

“When children are sick and miss school, parents also miss work, which not only impacts those families, but also the local economy. We are concerned that today's announcement … will put children in Florida public schools at higher risk for getting sick, and have ripple effects across their community."

The strategy behind the decision

According to state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, current vaccine mandates are "immoral" and infringe upon personal choice.

While no timeline has been set, the plan is dual-tracked: the Health Department can drop some rules directly, but others will require legislative approval.

Governor DeSantis backs the move and has launched a “Make America Healthy Again” commission to promote medical freedom, prioritize parental rights in health decisions, and reshape public health guidelines.

What do the numbers and pros say?

Even before this move, Florida had a higher rate of vaccine exemptions among kindergartners — about 5.1% — compared to the 3.6% national average.

Groups like the AMA (American Medical Association) say scrapping mandates reverses decades of progress in preventing serious childhood illnesses.

“The American Medical Association strongly opposes Florida’s plan to end all vaccine mandates, including those required for school attendance,” AMA Trustee Sandra Adamson Fryhofer, MD, said in a statement.

“This unprecedented rollback would undermine decades of public health progress and place children and communities at increased risk for diseases such as measles, mumps, polio, and chickenpox resulting in serious illness, disability, and even death. While there is still time, we urge Florida to reconsider this change to help prevent a rise of infectious disease outbreaks that put health and lives at risk.”