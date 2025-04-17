Early antibiotic use might raise risk of allergies, asthma, study finds

Key Takeaways:

Antibiotic use and allergy risk: The study found that infants and toddlers who were most frequently prescribed antibiotics had a higher risk of developing food allergies, hay fever, and asthma.

Medical record analysis: The researchers analyzed electronic medical records of over one million babies in the U.K. to determine the association between antibiotic use and the development of chronic pediatric conditions.

Consult a health care provider: Despite these findings, the researchers encourage parents to consult their child’s doctor for the most accurate medical care.

A new study conducted by researchers from Rutgers University explored how the frequent use of antibiotics in infants and toddlers can affect their immune responses down the road.

Ultimately, the team concluded that frequent antibiotic use in the youngest demographic can increase the risk of developing allergies and asthma.

“Antibiotics play a critical role in combatting bacterial infections, but physicians should be judicious when prescribing antibiotics to children under 2, as frequent use may affect long-term health outcomes,” researcher Daniel Horton said in a news release.

The study

This most recent study built off findings from an earlier Rutgers study that explored the impact of early antibiotic use on allergies and asthma. That study found that regular antibiotics can negatively affect kids’ gut bacteria, which impacts their health as they grow and develop.

For this study, the researchers analyzed electronic health records from more than one million babies in the United Kingdom.

The team compared the frequency of antibiotic prescriptions between birth and two years with the diagnosis of chronic pediatric conditions through the age of 12.

Antibiotics can leave lasting effects

The association was clear: children who were prescribed antibiotics most frequently had a higher likelihood of developing food allergies, asthma, and hay fever. The researchers found that the same was true for siblings.

The study also found that there was an elevated risk of intellectual disabilities for kids who were frequently prescribed antibiotics in their earliest years. However, more information in this area is needed to confirm this finding.

Additionally, the study explored the link between antibiotics and other conditions like celiac disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, autism, and ADHD, though the association wasn’t clear.

Antibiotics continue to play an important role in fighting infection, and the researchers encourage all parents to consult with their children’s doctor before making any decisions.

“Antibiotics are important and sometimes life-saving medicines, but not all infections in young kids need to be treated with antibiotics,” said Horton. “Parents should continue to consult with their children’s doctors on the best course of care.”

