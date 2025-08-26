Researchers discover a groundbreaking protein antidote for carbon monoxide poisoning

Rapid CO removal: The engineered protein RcoM-HBD-CCC clears half of the carbon monoxide in blood in under a minute — far faster than pure oxygen therapy.

Selective and safe: It binds CO without disturbing oxygen or critical signaling molecules like nitric oxide, minimizing blood pressure risks.

Promising pre-clinical results: In mouse studies, it cleared CO quickly and was safely excreted in urine, paving the way for future human trials.

Carbon monoxide (CO), a colorless and odorless danger, binds to our blood’s hemoglobin up to 400 times more strongly than oxygen, choking off vital oxygen supply.

Currently, treatments like breathing pure oxygen — sometimes under high pressure — can take over an hour to clear CO. And even then, nearly half of survivors risk long-term heart or brain damage.

Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh have now developed a fresh approach: a specially engineered protein dubbed RcoM-HBD-CCC, which is designed to act like a “sponge” that soaks up CO from the blood with lightning speed.

“Unlike other protein-based treatments, we found the compound caused only minimal changes in blood pressure, which was an exciting finding and raised the potential for this new molecule to have clinical applications,” study author Mark T. Gladwin, M.D., said in a news release.

“This has the potential to become a rapid, intravenous antidote for carbon monoxide that could be given in the emergency department or even in the field by first-responders.”

How the researchers engineered the protein

The team started with RcoM, a natural protein that bacteria use to sense tiny amounts of CO in their surroundings.

They fine-tuned it to create RcoM-HBD-CCC — a highly selective protein for CO over oxygen, and avoiding interference with oxygen transport.

Using a technique called stopped-flow electronic absorption spectroscopy, they measured how quickly it binds: RcoM-HBD-CCC grabs CO nearly 50 times faster than hemoglobin does.

A critical issue with similar protein therapies has been their tendency to bind nitric oxide (NO), a molecule that helps regulate blood pressure — causing dangerous spikes when NO is depleted.

However, in tests with mice, RcoM-HBD-CCC caused no significant changes in blood pressure, suggesting a much safer profile.

The results

In mouse experiments, RcoM-HBD-CCC cleared half of the CO from the bloodstream in less than a minute — a dramatic improvement compared to the hour-plus required under pure oxygen therapy, and several hours with no treatment at all.

After binding CO, the protein-CO complex was safely eliminated via urine, showing a smooth exit route and low risk of buildup.

What’s next? Further trials to refine dosage, safety, and effectiveness — then, hopefully, human clinical trials.

This novel protein might not only become the first actual antidote for CO poisoning, but potentially a basis for new ways to deliver oxygen or assist in critical conditions like severe anemia or organ preservation.

“This molecule could be a game-changer because it can directly and rapidly remove carbon monoxide from the body with such a low risk of off-target side effects,” researcher Jason J. Rose, M.D., said in the news release.

“Given the promising results, we also see the potential for RcoM-HBD-CCC use in other areas, like as a blood substitute in severe anemia or hemorrhagic shock.”