Young kids aren’t hitting their physical activity targets, study finds

Fewer than one in four preschoolers (aged 2–4) meet the recommended 180 minutes of daily physical activity.

Only about 2.4% achieve 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity.

Children are slightly more active — by around 15 minutes — on days they attend preschool-type settings compared with days at home.

It’s no secret that young children seem to be constantly on the move — running around, climbing, playing.

However, new research from the University of Bristol shows that, in reality, most toddlers aren’t getting close to the daily physical activity experts recommend.

The study tracked hundreds of preschoolers and found a surprisingly large gap between real‐world movement and healthy activity levels. That gap matters because those early years lay the foundation for healthy growth and habits.

“These findings highlight a critical gap in physical activity among preschoolers,” researcher Dr. Kim Hannam said in a news release.

“While early years settings provide a more active environment, most children are still not achieving the movement levels needed for healthy growth and development. Our study highlights the need for coordinated strategies between policymakers, educators, and families to support early childhood physical activity.”

What the researchers did

The study monitored 419 children aged 2 to 4, nearly evenly split between boys and girls, attending various early-year childcare settings across England (Somerset, Swindon, Sandwell) and parts of Scotland (Arran and Ayrshire).

Each child wore an accelerometer — a small device like an activity belt — for a full week. Researchers compared how active kids were on days they went to daycare or nursery (“early years settings”) versus days they stayed at home.

This is the first time such a direct, objectively measured comparison has been made across different types of preschool settings and home environments in the U.K.

What they found

Some of the key findings from the study include:

Only 23% of the children met the recommended daily 180 minutes of activity.

Even fewer — just 2.4% — got at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity, the level often associated with stronger cardiovascular and muscular health.

Activity levels were modestly higher on preschool days compared with home days: on average, kids moved about 15 minutes more.

Boys were more likely than girls to meet these activity targets, and older children in the 2–4 age group did better than younger ones.

Outside preschool settings, children from more affluent families tended to be more active than those from less privileged backgrounds. Interestingly, that gap disappeared when they were in early-years settings — implying that good childcare settings can help reduce inequality.



“Low levels of physical activity in early childhood can impact on children’s healthy development and increase the risk of a range of chronic conditions in later life,” researcher Ruth Kipping said in the news release.

“Early years settings play an important role in promoting physical activity and reducing inequalities, especially as government-funded childcare expands. However, the low proportion of children meeting activity guidelines highlights the need for continued investment and research to support healthy development in the early years.”

How to help preschoolers stay more active

Build movement into everyday routines: Short bursts of dancing, marching to the bathroom, or walking to do small chores can add up quickly.

Keep play simple and open-ended: Balls, chalk, cardboard boxes, and music encourage natural movement without needing special equipment.

Offer frequent “movement breaks:” Even five minutes of jumping, stretching, or running in place between quiet activities helps boost overall activity.

Head outside whenever possible: Parks, backyards, and playgrounds naturally promote running, climbing, and exploring.

Join in the play: Kids often move more when an adult participates, even for just a few minutes.

Limit long stretches of sitting: Rotate between seated activities and active ones to keep kids moving throughout the day.







