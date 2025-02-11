Born too late? Blame climate change, Australian study shows

No one was worried about climate change back in 1956 when the Poni-Tails recorded their doo-wop classic "Born Too Late," but it may be time for a new cover of the old classic.

"Born too late, I've lived my life in vain," the Poni-Tails wailed, expressing regret at not being born in an earlier time. That lament could have relevance today given new evidence that exposure to outdoor air pollution and extreme temperatures during pregnancy may increase the risk of prolonged pregnancy.

A study by researchers at Curtin University analysed data from nearly 400,000 births in Western Australia and found that higher exposure to fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) and biothermal stress (a measure that combines air temperature, radiant temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, and human physiology) was associated with pregnancies lasting beyond 41 weeks.

The study's lead author, Dr. Sylvester Dodzi Nyandanu, said that while climate exposure has long been linked to preterm births, this is the first study to examine its impact on prolonged pregnancies.

“We know that being ‘born too soon’—preterm birth—has well-documented health risks, but little attention has been given to the risks associated with being ‘born too late’,”Nyadanu said.

Increased risk of prolonged pregnancy

“Our findings show that exposure to air pollution and biothermal stress during pregnancy increases the likelihood of prolonged pregnancies, particularly among mothers over 35 years old, first-time mothers, those living in urban areas, and those with complicated pregnancies.

Nyadanu said that prolonged pregnancy can have serious health implications for both mother and baby, including the need for medical interventions such as labor induction or Caesarean sections, increased risk of stillbirth, birth complications, child mortality, early childhood behavioral and emotional problems, and emotional impacts on families.

“With climate change driving more frequent extreme weather events and worsening air quality, it is essential that we recognise the potential impacts on maternal and child health,” Nyadanu said.

Published in Urban Climate, the study is titled ‘Maternal climate-related exposures and prolonged pregnancy: Findings from a statewide population-based cohort study in Western Australia’ and can be accessed here.