Robots will play a growing role in elder care, experts say

Hospitals and senior living centers are leading the adoption of service robots that handle basic support tasks.

Experts predict home-assistant robots capable of physical caregiving are still 10–15 years away.

The goal is not to replace human caregivers but to give them more time for meaningful interaction.

As America’s population ages and the shortage of caregivers deepens, experts say robotics and artificial intelligence are poised to play a transformative role in elder care — though fully autonomous caregiving robots remain years away.

“We are still several years from robots that can safely provide hands-on care, like lifting or bathing a person,” said Marty Puranik, founder and CEO of Atlantic.Net. “Hospitals and senior living facilities are among the first to adopt service robots that deliver meals, transport linens, or carry medical supplies. The next step is bringing that same level of reliability into more sensitive, people-facing environments, like private homes.”

Puranik emphasized that the immediate value of AI-powered robots lies in augmenting human caregivers, not replacing them. “They can handle routine tasks that give staff more time for personal interaction,” he explained. “That includes reminders, wellness check-ins, or fetching small items.”

Looking further ahead, he envisions robots assisting with daily living activities such as dressing, transfers, and physical therapy, but stresses that “those will require extensive testing and regulatory approval.”

Over the next five years, Puranik expects wider adoption of robotic assistants in assisted-living facilities as costs fall and capabilities improve. “For competent humanoid caregivers, it will likely take ten to fifteen years before they are safe, reliable, and affordable enough for home use,” he said.

A decade of development ahead

Brendan Englot, associate professor at Stevens Institute of Technology, agreed that progress is accelerating but that robots still need time in the development stage.

“The technology needed to achieve this has been rapidly evolving over the past few years, but it still needs refinement before we can provide elder care that is safe, reliable, and fully automated,” he told ConsumerAffairs.

Englot noted that lessons from humanoid robots already being deployed in other industries — from logistics to hospitality — will help advance elder care robotics.

“The robot assistants of the future will ideally provide similar services to what humans can offer in occupational therapy or assisted-living settings, including help getting in and out of bed, getting dressed, or bathing,” he said.

While at least one home-assistant robot is already on the market, Englot said “the oversight of a human ‘co-pilot’ is still needed.” He predicts that within the next decade, robots could begin performing these complex tasks autonomously.

AI as a partner in care

Amruth Laxman, CEO of 4Voice, said that while AI-driven robots are not yet ready for full caregiving, their presence is expanding rapidly. “Existing models can perform simple follow-up care, detect when an individual has fallen, and provide companionship,” he told us.

The integration of multimodal AI — which can interpret a combination of vision, sound, and speech — is making these systems more responsive and aware of human behavior.

“Automation of simple tasks such as medication tracking, aided doctor and nurse conversations, mobility tracking, and integration with social platforms to combat isolation are the most important near-term goals,” Laxman said.

He predicts that the first economically viable elder-care robots will likely appear in countries like Japan and South Korea within five to ten years. “AI systems will not replace human caregivers,” he said. “They will fill the time and attention gaps human caregivers are not able to cover.”

Extending independence

All three experts agree that the purpose of elder-care robotics is not to erase the human touch — but to enhance it. “These systems can help people remain independent longer,” Puranik said. “It is not about removing humanity. It is about using technology to extend it.”

As America’s aging population grows, the question may not be whether robots will take part in elder care — but how soon and how well they will learn to care like humans do.