U.S. preschoolers are widely exposed to potentially harmful chemicals, study finds

Over 90% of the 2‑4 year‑olds tested had 34 different chemicals in their urine.

Nine of these chemicals aren’t tracked in national health surveys.

Exposures came from everyday products—plastics, personal care items, flame retardants, pesticides, combustion byproducts, and more.

Chemical exposure has become a hot topic recently, and a recent study explored how toxic chemicals affect preschoolers.

Researchers from the University of California Davis Health worked with the NIH’s ECHO program to understand what types of chemicals preschoolers are exposed to.

They zeroed in on a nationally diverse group of 201 children aged 2 to 4 from California, Georgia, New York, and Washington.

“Our study shows that childhood exposure to potentially harmful chemicals is widespread,” researcher Deborah H. Bennett said in a news release.

“This is alarming because we know early childhood is a critical window for brain and body development. Many of these chemicals are known or suspected to interfere with hormones, brain development, and immune function.”

The study

The study collected urine samples from 201 preschoolers and tested them for 111 different chemicals. These included:

Phthalates and phthalate alternatives (found in plastics, toys, food packaging)

Parabens (from cosmetics and lotions)

Bisphenols (in plastics and can linings)

Benzophenones (in sunscreen and plastics)

Pesticides and organophosphate esters (OPEs used in flame retardants and packaging)

Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs from vehicle exhaust, grilling, smoke)

Bactericides (in antibacterial soaps).



This is one of the first studies to test a broad suite of chemicals, including newer or understudied compounds not usually tracked at the national level.

The results

Here’s a breakdown of the results:

Wide presence : Out of the 111 chemicals, 96 appeared in at least five children and 48 were found in over half of them.

High exposure: Thirty-four chemicals showed up in more than 90% of kids. Importantly, nine of those aren't monitored in surveys like NHANES.

Possible harm signals: Many of these chemicals are known or suspected endocrine disruptors—meaning they can interfere with hormones—or may affect brain and immune system development.



The study also highlights that toddlers aren’t just exposed through one source—they accumulate chemicals from toys, packaging, household items, personal care products, and ambient air.

“Exposure to certain chemicals in early childhood — such as pesticides, plasticizers, and flame retardants — has been linked to developmental delays, hormone disruption and other long-term health issues,” researcher Jiwon Oh said in the news release.

“This new study highlights the urgent need for expanded biomonitoring and stronger regulations to protect children from harmful exposures.”

What Parents Can Do

While these findings may seem daunting or overwhelming to parents, the researchers offer practical tips to reduce chemical exposure in little ones.