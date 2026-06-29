Fiber does more for your health than you think

Fiber does much more than support digestion — it also plays an important role in gut, heart, immune, and metabolic health.

Experts say eating a variety of fiber-rich plant foods is better than relying on supplements alone.

Adding fiber gradually and drinking plenty of water can help your body adjust comfortably.

Many people think of fiber as the nutrient that helps keep digestion on track, but its benefits extend much further than that.

According to a recent Mayo Clinic Q&A with Purna Kashyap, M.B.B.S., Gastroenterology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, fiber is an important part of overall health because it helps nourish the trillions of microbes that live in your gut. Since your body can't digest fiber, it travels to the colon, where beneficial gut bacteria use it as fuel.

That relationship between fiber and the gut microbiome has ripple effects throughout the body. Research cited by Mayo Clinic suggests that getting enough fiber may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, improve blood sugar control, support healthy weight management, regulate immune responses and reduce the risk of conditions including colorectal cancer, stroke, and chronic inflammation.

In other words, fiber isn't just about staying regular — it's an important part of keeping multiple body systems functioning well.

Looking beyond digestion

Dr. Kashyap explains that fiber has traditionally been divided into soluble and insoluble types, depending on whether it dissolves in water. However, experts now suggest it's more useful to think about fiber based on how it behaves in the body.

Fermentable fiber can be broken down by gut microbes, producing beneficial compounds called short-chain fatty acids that help support overall health. Nonfermentable fiber isn't used as readily by gut bacteria, but it helps add bulk to stool and supports regular bowel movements.

Dr. Kashyap also emphasizes that whole foods are the best source of fiber because they naturally contain a mix of different types. Fruits like apples, pears and berries, vegetables including broccoli and leafy greens, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains all contribute different forms of fiber.

Eating a wide variety of these foods helps provide a broader range of benefits than relying on a fiber supplement alone.

What this means for consumers

For most healthy adults, Mayo Clinic recommends aiming for about 30 to 40 grams of fiber each day, although individual needs can vary based on age and overall health. If your current intake is low, there's no need to overhaul your diet overnight.

Instead, experts recommend increasing fiber slowly — about three grams per week — and maintaining that level for a week before adding more. Drinking plenty of water, with a goal of around 80 ounces daily, can also help reduce temporary bloating or gas while your digestive system adjusts.

Simple swaps, such as choosing whole-grain bread instead of white bread or replacing chips with fruit or nuts, can gradually increase your fiber intake.

“Fiber is an essential part of a healthy diet,” Dr. Kashyup said. “By eating a variety of plant-based foods, increasing fiber intake gradually, and staying well hydrated, you can support gut health and overall well-being while making fiber goals more achievable and sustainable.”