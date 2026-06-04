Ford recalls nearly 420,000 SUVs over seat belt defect

Ford is recalling nearly 420,000 SUVs because defective seat belt retractors may increase the risk of injury.

The recall affects certain 2018-2022 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

Ford says dealers will inspect and replace affected seat belt retractors free of charge.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 420,000 SUVs because a defect in the front seat belt system could increase the risk of injury during a crash.

The recall covers approximately 342,283 Ford Expedition and 77,684 Lincoln Navigator vehicles from model years 2018 through 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The affected vehicles are equipped with seat belt pretensioners that may inadvertently lock the driver's or front passenger's seat belt while the engine is running.

NHTSA said the malfunction can prevent the seat belt from extending or retracting properly. Although the primary locking function of the belt remains operational, a seat belt that cannot move freely may fail to restrain occupants as intended during a crash. In some cases, the defect may also cause rapid seat belt retraction that could injure occupants.

What happens next

Ford will instruct dealers to inspect the seat belt retractors and replace them as necessary at no cost to owners. The automaker plans to begin mailing owner notification letters on June 8, with a second notification expected once replacement parts become available, which Ford anticipates will occur in August.

The recall expands and replaces two previous Ford recalls with NHTSA campaign numbers 24V099 and 25V197. Vehicles that were previously inspected or repaired under those recalls will still require the updated repair.

Ford has reported one injury potentially related to the defect, along with two warranty claims and two field reports. No fatalities have been reported.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 and reference recall number 26S34. Vehicle owners can also check whether their SUV is affected by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at NHTSA's recall website.