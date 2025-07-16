California moves to ban lead in prenatal vitamins in groundbreaking bill

A California Assembly committee just advanced a first-of-its-kind bill to ban lead in prenatal vitamins sold in the state.

A recent study found 90% of tested prenatal vitamins contained lead, which can harm a baby’s development.

The proposed law would require manufacturers to meet the strictest lead limits starting in 2027.



California is one step closer to becoming the first state in the U.S. to ban prenatal vitamins that contain lead—a toxic metal known to harm developing babies.

A bill recently advanced by the California Assembly Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials Committee would prohibit the sale of prenatal supplements containing more than 0.5 micrograms of lead per daily serving.

That threshold aligns with the strictest public health recommendations and is aimed at protecting pregnant people and their babies from unnecessary exposure to a dangerous contaminant.

“Any exposure to lead during pregnancy is dangerous – there is no safe level,” Susan Little, the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG’s) California legislative director said in a news release.

“Even trace amounts can interfere with a baby’s brain development, raising the risk of lifelong health and learning problems. It’s unacceptable that pregnant people are unknowingly exposed to toxic metals in the very supplements they take to protect their health.”

Lead in vitamins? It's more common than you think

While lead in vitamins might sound surprising, a recent study by the EWG and Unleaded Kids found that more than 9 out of 10 prenatal vitamins tested contained detectable levels of lead. Some even exceeded California’s maximum allowable dose level, which is set to warn consumers of reproductive harm under Proposition 65.

Prenatal vitamins are typically taken daily for months or even years. Even low levels of lead exposure over time can be dangerous, especially during pregnancy.

Lead has been linked to a range of developmental issues in children, including learning difficulties, lower IQ, and behavioral problems. And because lead can cross the placenta, babies are exposed in the womb—long before their first breath.

What's in the bill—and why it matters

If passed, the new California law would require all prenatal vitamins sold in the state to meet the 0.5 microgram-per-day lead limit by January 1, 2027. This includes products sold both online and in stores. Manufacturers would be prohibited from selling non-compliant products or even advertising them to California consumers.

Unlike prescription drugs, dietary supplements in the U.S. are not tightly regulated by the FDA before they hit the market. That leaves consumers largely in the dark about what’s actually in the vitamins they rely on.

“Pregnant people have a right to know exactly what they’re putting in their bodies,” Bernadette Del Chiaro, EWG’s senior vice president for California, said in the news release.

“SB 646 brings long-overdue transparency to the supplement industry and puts California once again at the forefront of protecting maternal and infant health.”

What’s next

The bill still needs to be approved by other legislative committees and both chambers of California’s legislature before it can be signed into law. If successful, it could set a national precedent—and spark broader efforts to clean up the supplement industry.

In the meantime, experts advise consumers to research brands carefully and look for independent testing results when choosing prenatal vitamins.