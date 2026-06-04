Social Security insolvency is coming, and every state will be affected

A projected Social Security insolvency in 2032 would trigger an automatic 24% benefit cut under current law, reducing monthly retirement benefits by an average of about $500 nationwide.

Every state would be affected, with estimated average monthly benefit reductions ranging from $459 to $556.

Retirees in Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Delaware, and Maryland would face the largest average monthly cuts.

No state would escape the effects of a looming Social Security funding crisis, according to a new report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). The report warns that millions of retirees could face substantial benefit reductions if lawmakers fail to address the program's finances before its trust fund is exhausted.

The report, No State Spared: Mapping the Impact of Social Security's Insolvency, examines how a projected insolvency of the Social Security retirement trust fund in 2032 would affect beneficiaries across the country. Under current law, benefits would have to be reduced by an estimated 24% to align payments with incoming payroll tax revenue.

CRFB estimates that the average monthly benefit cut would total about $500 nationwide. The organization notes that amount exceeds what the average retired household spends on groceries in a month.

Why where you live matters

The projected reductions would vary by state, largely reflecting differences in benefit levels. According to the report, average monthly cuts would range from $459 to $556. Connecticut retirees would experience the largest average reduction at $556 per month, followed closely by New Jersey ($554), New Hampshire ($553), Delaware ($549), and Maryland ($541).

Other states facing some of the largest average cuts include Washington, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Utah, each with estimated reductions exceeding $520 per month.

Social Security currently provides retirement benefits to roughly 63 million Americans and serves as a primary source of income for many older households. The report argues that the program's financial challenges are no longer a distant concern, noting that less than seven years remain before projected insolvency.

Call to action

The CRFB, a nonpartisan fiscal policy organization, is urging Congress and the White House to act sooner rather than later. The group warns that delaying reforms could leave policymakers with fewer options and increase the likelihood of abrupt benefit reductions for current and future retirees.

The report includes state-by-state estimates and interactive maps designed to illustrate how insolvency could affect beneficiaries and local economies nationwide. Its central conclusion is that the consequences would not be limited to a handful of states or regions.

“No state would be spared from the potentially devastating effects of insolvency,” the report concludes, adding that policymakers should enact changes “as quickly as possible” to avoid across-the-board benefit cuts.