Pet ownership is getting pricier — but most Americans say it's worth every penny

The cost of pet ownership continues to rise, with the lifetime cost of a medium-sized dog now exceeding $39,000 and the average cat costing more than $32,000.

Despite higher prices for veterinary care, food, and supplies, most pet parents consider their pets' needs essential and are willing to make personal financial sacrifices to cover those costs.

Experts say pet owners can help manage expenses by adopting instead of buying, considering an adult pet, choosing breeds with lower long-term costs, and taking advantage of rewards programs, coupons, and bulk purchases.

From higher veterinary bills to rising prices on food and supplies, owning a pet is becoming more expensive for many Americans.

Rover recently released its 2026 Cost of Pet Parenthood Report, which found that the lifetime cost of caring for a medium-sized dog now tops $39,000, while cat owners can expect to spend more than $32,000 over their pet's lifetime.

Yet despite growing financial pressures, pet parents say the rewards far outweigh the costs.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Philip Tedeschi, a human-animal connection expert with Rover, who described the powerful bond between people and their pets. While many households are adjusting budgets and looking for ways to save on pet-related expenses, most continue to view food, veterinary care, and other pet needs as essential spending.

The report offers a closer look at how Americans are balancing rising costs with their deep commitment to the animals they consider part of the family.

Pet care costs are increasing

Tedeschi broke down the primary factors that are causing increased pet care costs:

Increased veterinary fees: Have continued to rise beyond the national inflation rate.

Tariffs: Have pushed prices on everything from pet food to gear and accessories higher.

More advanced vet care: The veterinary industry is seeing rapid innovation, including improved diagnostics, advanced imaging, specialized surgeries, and chronic disease management that more closely mirrors human healthcare. While these advances improve quality and length of life for pets, they also raise operating costs for clinics and pet parents.

Inflation: Rising costs affect rent, utilities, wages, fuel, and insurance – all of which impact veterinary clinics, manufacturers, and retailers magnifying price increases when layered on top of rising medical complexity and global trade costs.

Pet owners making trade offs to care for their pets

Despite these rising costs, many pet parents aren’t looking to cut back on their pet’s needs. Rover’s study found that more than half (56%) of pet parents say pet food, supplies, and veterinary care would be the last thing they cut back on.

To make ends meet, half of pet owners in the survey said they’re cutting back on dining out, four out of ten are reducing unnecessary shopping, and more than a quarter are delaying a large purchase, like a new car. Another quarter of pet parents have delayed personal financial goals, like savings and debt repayment.

“The decisions about financial prioritization tell another compelling story about the importance of these relationships,” Tedeschi said. “Our pets offer love and support, which can significantly reduce feelings of loneliness. Research has shown that these relationships also can reduce stress and anxiety dramatically improving mood and a sense of wellbeing and stability.

“Our pets are also an integrated part of our wellness strategies, including improved levels of cardiovascular health and of a routine form physical activity and social support.”

Strategies to save

Pet costs are high, but there are always ways to save or decrease spending. Tedeschi offered some of the best tips for pet owners to consider: