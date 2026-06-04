Cheap summer fun for kids who can't stop saying 'I'm bored'

Skip the pricey camps: Parents spend nearly $900 per child on summer activities, but many of the best memories are made for free.

Use local freebies: Libraries, outdoor movies, free concerts, and kids' workshops can keep children busy all summer long.

Let kids be bored sometimes: Bike rides, sprinklers, scavenger hunts, and backyard camping often beat expensive entertainment.

Summer can get expensive really fast. Between costly camps, sports, amusement parks, and other organized activities, a recent survey found that parents spend nearly $900 per child during the summer months.

But before you spend hundreds of dollars trying to keep your kids entertained, experts say some of the best summer memories can be made for little or no money at all.

Here are some of the best free and low-cost summer activities families should consider.

Start with your local library

If there's one place parents shouldn't overlook this summer, it's the public library.

Many libraries offer free summer reading programs complete with prizes, special events, guest performers, science demonstrations, and other family-friendly activities.

A library card can also unlock benefits many families don't realize exist, including free streaming services, digital books, audiobooks, museum passes, and educational resources.

On a hot summer afternoon, it can be one of the cheapest forms of entertainment available.

Look for free community events

Many cities and towns offer free summer programming that often flies under the radar.

These can include:

Outdoor movies in the park

Free concerts

Community festivals

Museum free-admission days

National Park fee-free days

Discount movie programs for kids

Check your city's parks and recreation website or Facebook page, and see what you can add to your summer calendar without spending much money.

Pro tip: Create a "boredom jar." Fill a jar with free activity ideas like scavenger hunts, bike rides, water balloon games, and library trips so kids can choose their own adventure when boredom strikes.

Bring back the backyard classics

Not every summer activity needs a big ticket price.

Some of the most memorable summer activities are also some of the cheapest — especially since you can repeat the ones your kids love every week or two:

Sprinklers and water play

Sidewalk chalk

Scavenger hunts

Homemade obstacle courses

Bug hunts and nature walks

Backyard camping

These activities cost little but can keep kids occupied for literally hours on end.

Turn the kitchen into an activity

Cooking can be both entertainment and educational for kids this summer.

Parents can encourage children to make their own lunches, help bake cookies or treats, create homemade popsicles, or even plan a family dinner.

The cost is quite minimal, but the life skills can last for years.

Take a simple day trip

A memorable family outing doesn't require expensive airfare or hotel reservations.

Many families can create a mini-adventure by packing sandwiches and visiting a nearby state park, hiking trail, small town they've never explored, or a local beach or river.

Oftentimes the biggest expense is simply a tank of gas, which while not cheap these days, sure beats airfare or a hotel.

Don't overlook free kids’ programs

Several national retailers and organizations offer free or low-cost activities throughout the summer.

Popular examples include:

Many families are surprised to discover how many community programs are available once they start looking.

It's OK for kids to be bored

Perhaps the most important lesson for parents is that every hour of summer doesn't need to be scheduled.

Child development experts have long noted that unstructured play encourages creativity, problem-solving, and independent play.

While it's tempting to fill every day with organized activities, some of the best childhood memories often come from the simplest experiences. A sprinkler, a bike ride, a library card, and a little imagination may go a lot further than many parents realize.