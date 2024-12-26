Egg prices got you down? Here's one solution

Drones have been getting the headlines lately but plenty of people are still upset about egg prices, which are surging again after a brief respite, hitting a nationwide average of $3.65 for a carton of large Grade A eggs last month, up from $2.14 in November 2023.

Why? There are lots of theories, ranging from bird flu to increased demand due to holiday baking. But whatever the reason, there's an obvious solution that may be more practical than you'd initially think.

Yes, we're talking about chickens. You can set up housekeeping for a small flock of chickens and have your own egg factory, producing fresh eggs without worrying about Listeria or other common problems.

Besides eggs, chickens double as disposal systems. They'll gladly eat your kitchen scraps and also gobble up any insects that might otherwise take up residence in your shrubbery.

Obviously, chickens aren't indoor pets, so apartment dwellers may have to stick with the supermarket. And despite the "backyard chicken" moniker, you can't just turn chickens loose in a suburban yard and expect them to survive. They'll need a coop or other fenced enclosure to keep big bad wolves and other predators away.

So, where do you get chickens?

You can't order them from DoorDash but there are plenty of places to pick up your first flock, including:

Local Feed or Farm Supply Stores: These are often your best bet. They usually have a good selection of breeds, and the staff can be very knowledgeable about chicken care.

Breeders: Search online or ask at your local feed store for recommendations for breeders in your area. Breeders often specialize in specific breeds, so this is a good option if you have your heart set on a particular type.

Hatcheries: You can order chicks online from hatcheries and have them shipped to you. This offers a wider variety of breeds, but be aware that there's some risk involved with shipping live animals.

What kind should you get?

You may think that chickens are all alike but there is a wide variety of breeds and new ones are being created all the time. Here are few of better-known varieties:

Rhode Island Red: Known for being friendly and excellent egg-layers (brown eggs).

Plymouth Rock: Docile and good layers (brown eggs).

Easter Egger: Fun and quirky, they lay colorful eggs (blue, green, olive, etc.).

Orpington: Fluffy and sweet, known for being "broody" (good if you want them to hatch eggs).

Australorp: Calm and friendly, prolific layers (brown eggs).

Costs vary with breed and age. Generally speaking, day-old chicks go for $3 to $5 while young hens (pullets) cost anywhere from $15 to $30. Adult hens can cost as much as $50.

Can you give them names?

Chickens are an interesting cross between a pet and a farm animal. Most farmers don't name their animals and don't let their children do so either, just in case they die, run off or fall prey to the neighbor's dog.

A recent study in Australia found that chicken owners see their birds as a blend between pet and livestock as well as a trustworthy source of food.

"Our research indicated that backyard chickens are seen as both companion animals and as a source of food, falling within a hybrid space of human-animal relations," explained Dr. Emily Buddle from the University of Adelaide's School of Humanities. "They blur the line between what we traditionally call livestock and a companion animal or pet."

Study participants said their chickens had distinct personalities and pet-like characteristics, often providing companionship. Non-vegetarian participants indicated that while they eat meat, they definitely would not kill or eat their own chickens.

Based on qualitative interviews with 44 backyard chicken owners in Adelaide, the study revealed that a key motivator for keeping chickens was their utility.

"Chickens offer an ongoing supply of fresh eggs from a known and trusted source," Dr. Buddle says.

"It was clear to participants that their chickens were 'definitely free-range,' avoiding the confusion and controversy associated with Australian free-range egg standards."

American chicken flocks growing

Although hard numbers are difficult to come by, keeping chickens at home has been trending since the pandemic, for much the same reasons as those found in the Australian study:

Fresh Eggs: People love having access to fresh, often organic, eggs right from their backyard.

Sustainable Living: Raising chickens is seen as a way to be more self-sufficient and reduce reliance on industrial food systems.

Pet Companionship: Many people find chickens to be entertaining and engaging pets with distinct personalities.

Pest Control: Chickens can help control garden pests and reduce food waste by eating scraps.

Educational Opportunity: Families often find that raising chickens provides a valuable learning experience, especially for children.

However, there are some things to consider before starting your own flock:

Local Regulations: Check your local ordinances, as some areas have rules about keeping chickens, especially roosters (due to noise).

Space and Housing: Chickens need adequate space to roam and a secure coop to protect them from predators.

Care and Maintenance: Be prepared to provide daily care, including feeding, watering, and cleaning the coop.

Health Concerns: Chickens can be susceptible to diseases, so it's important to understand their health needs and be prepared for potential vet visits.

If you're interested in learning more, here are some resources:

The Humane Society of the United States: They offer resources on adopting and caring for backyard chickens.

Your Local Agricultural Extension Office: They can provide information specific to your region, including regulations and common chicken diseases.

Online Forums and Communities: Connect with other chicken keepers for advice and support.

Overall, raising backyard chickens can be a rewarding experience, providing fresh eggs, reducing environmental impact, and offering unique companionship.

Oh, and a final word from your reporter, who raised three backyard chickens as a Boy Scout program many years ago: Don't make the same mistake I did. Make sure you get -- at most -- one rooster.