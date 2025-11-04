Dreaming of retiring in Midland, Michigan? Maybe you should be

• Midland, Michigan, takes the top spot in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Places to Retire rankings

• Expanded analysis covers more than 850 cities, up from 150 last year

• Quality of life and retiree migration trends shape a new top 10 list

Midland, Michigan, has been named the No. 1 place to retire in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Places to Retire rankings, released Tuesday. The small Midwestern city rose to the top for the first time thanks to strong scores in affordability and favorable retiree tax conditions.

Midland, population about 48,000, is the corporate home of Dow Chemical Co. It's also the home of the 110-acre Dow Gardens, which features America's longest treetop canopy walk, and The Tridge, a distinctive three-legged pedestrian bridge.

The annual rankings — now expanded to evaluate more than 850 U.S. cities, up from 150 last year — are based on how well each location meets retirees’ expectations for quality of life, affordability, health care, retiree taxes, and the job market. For the first time, U.S. News also factored in population and migration data for residents ages 55 and older.

Quality of life drives retirement choices

“Retirees are prioritizing quality of life over affordability for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tim Smart, contributing editor and author of U.S. News’ retirement newsletter, YOLO: Your Smart Guide to Retirement. “Whether seeking a bustling city or a quiet town, retirees are now empowered with a more precise view of the best places to settle down.”

The 2026 rankings were weighted using results from a national survey of Americans aged 45 and older, asking what matters most when choosing where to retire. In response, U.S. News made quality of life the most heavily weighted factor, ahead of affordability.

A new mix of cities in the top 10

The expanded methodology and larger data set produced a completely reshuffled top 10 list that includes several first-time entrants. Weirton, West Virginia, ranked No. 2 for its strong scores in quality of life and affordability, while Homosassa Springs, Florida, came in third, buoyed by growth in its 55-plus population.

Top 10 places to retire in 2026

Midland, Michigan Weirton, West Virginia Homosassa Springs, Florida The Woodlands, Texas Spring, Texas Rancho Rio, New Mexico Spring Hill, Florida Altoona, Pennsylvania Palm Coast, Florida Lynchburg, Virginia

How the rankings were built

U.S. News compiled its rankings using data from federal, state and local sources, including the FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and its own Best Hospitals rankings. The analysis is part of the publication’s real estate coverage, which also offers tools to help consumers navigate housing markets and evaluate local economies.

The full list of 250 cities and details about the methodology are available at realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-retire.