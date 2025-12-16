Older Americans lost $2.4 billion to scams in 2024, FTC says

Fraud losses reported by people 60 and older climbed to nearly $2.4 billion in 2024, quadrupling since 2020

Investment scams—often tied to social media pitches—drove the biggest losses, while phone scams had the highest median hit

The FTC says enforcement, refunds, and education are key to pushing back as seniors face more six-figure losses

Older Americans are losing money to scams at an accelerating pace, according to a new Federal Trade Commission report that shows reported fraud losses among people 60 and older reached nearly $2.4 billion in 2024.

That total is up from about $1.9 billion in 2023 and roughly $600 million in 2020. The FTC says the sharp increase is not just about more people reporting fraud, but about more victims reporting extremely large losses—often $100,000 or more.

The agency defines “older adults” as people age 60 and up and says protecting them remains a top priority, given the outsized financial and emotional toll scams can take later in life.

‘Life-changing’ losses may be far higher

Because most fraud is never reported, the FTC estimates the true cost of scams targeting older adults in 2024 could range from $10.1 billion to as much as $81.5 billion, depending on how the estimate is calculated.

“These losses can be life-changing,” the report notes, particularly for retirees or people on fixed incomes who may not have time or earning power to recover financially.

Investment scams dominate, social media plays a major role

Investment scams accounted for the largest share of reported dollar losses among older adults, far surpassing any other fraud category. Many victims told the FTC they were lured into fake investment opportunities—frequently involving cryptocurrency—after being contacted on social media.

That trend matters, the agency says, because social media was the leading starting point for scams linked to both the highest total losses and the highest number of loss reports among older adults in 2024.

At the same time, phone scams remain especially dangerous. While fewer in number than social media-based schemes, phone calls produced the highest median reported losses, meaning the typical phone scam victim tends to lose more money per incident.

Payment methods reveal warning signs

How scammers get paid is often a key red flag. According to the FTC, bank transfers and cryptocurrency payments were associated with the highest total reported losses among older adults.

Credit cards and gift cards, however, were the most frequently reported payment methods overall. Gift cards were particularly common in impersonation scams, where fraudsters pose as government agencies, businesses, or tech companies and pressure victims to pay quickly.

FTC highlights enforcement actions affecting seniors

The report outlines a range of enforcement actions the FTC says likely affected older adults, including:

Debt relief and impersonation schemes: A lawsuit targeting an “Accelerated Debt” program accused of promising dramatic debt reduction while impersonating banks and government agencies.

Tech support scams: A settlement with payment processor Paddle over allegations it facilitated deceptive tech-support telemarketing using fake alerts and brand impersonation, with money set aside for refunds.

Hidden housing fees: A case filed with the state of Colorado accusing Greystar of advertising rents that failed to reflect mandatory monthly fees.

Health and pain-relief marketing: A case involving Gravity Defyer shoes, alleging unsupported pain-relief claims aimed at older adults with arthritis and joint pain.

Money transfer pressure points: A settlement with Walmart tied to allegations that its money transfer services were used in scams that disproportionately affected older consumers.

Refunds and rule changes

On consumer relief, the FTC says enforcement actions in fiscal year 2025 resulted in more than $311 million returned to consumers of all ages. Several refund programs sent checks to hundreds of thousands of people in cases involving sweepstakes marketing, tech-support scams, in-home product financing, and debt relief schemes.

The agency also finalized amendments to the Telemarketing Sales Rule in late 2024, expanding coverage to include inbound tech-support calls. That change targets a common scam tactic in which deceptive online ads trick consumers into calling fake “support” numbers.

In 2024, consumers 60 and older were five times more likely than younger adults to report losing money to tech-support scams, with reported losses totaling $159 million.

Education and reporting remain critical

The FTC continues to expand its Pass It On education campaign for older adults, which now covers 13 common scam categories ranging from impostor and romance scams to home repair and fake prize schemes. The materials are free and designed to be shared with friends and family.

The agency also urges consumers to report fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, noting that timely reports can help law enforcement spot trends and, in some cases, trigger rapid action in high-dollar wire and bank transfer cases.

What older adults should watch for

The FTC’s report underscores several practical warning signs: be skeptical of investment offers that arrive through social media, especially those involving cryptocurrency or “guaranteed” returns; never move money “to protect it” at someone else’s request; treat unexpected tech alerts as scams; and report losses immediately, because speed can matter when money has been wired or transferred.

As reported losses climb, the agency says awareness—and fast action—may be the best defenses older Americans have.