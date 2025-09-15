Social Security recipients could get a 2.8% benefit increase in 2026

Social Security recipients are projected to see a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026, based on the August CPI data

The increase would add about $59 per month to the average retirement benefit

Rising Medicare premiums and everyday expenses could offset much of the gain

Social Security recipients stand to receive a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026, according to estimates that are based on the August Consumer Price Index. While this increase would give beneficiaries a modest bump in income, many senior advocates say it won’t fully keep pace with rising healthcare, housing, and everyday costs.

In another month, the Social Security Administration will set the 2026 COLA using the third-quarter Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The August data provide an early estimate, with final figures confirmed in October after the September inflation numbers are released.

A 2.8% boost would be smaller than the 3.2% adjustment in 2024 and far below the historic 8.7% increase in 2023.

How it would affect benefits

For the average retiree benefit, currently around $2,105 per month, a 2.8% COLA would add about $59 monthly, or just over $700 a year. That’s good news for seniors on fixed incomes, but advocates warn that Medicare Part B premiums, prescription drug prices, and food costs are rising at a faster pace. Some predict that Medicare premium increases could exceed the amount of the COLA.

The COLA announcement comes as Social Security faces long-term solvency questions. Without reforms, the trust fund is projected to be depleted in the 2030s, potentially leading to benefit cuts. Lawmakers are also weighing proposals to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits and adjust payroll tax caps to strengthen the system.

For now, the annual adjustment remains a crucial safeguard. Nearly 70 million Americans rely on Social Security, and for many retirees, the monthly check is their largest—or only—source of income.