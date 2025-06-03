Aging in place is popular, but what's the best place to do it?

75% of older adults say they want to stay in their homes and communities as they age

Seniorly ranks Utah best and Florida worst for aging in place in 2025

Aging in place offers independence, but risks include isolation and inconsistent care

A record-breaking 4.2 million Americans will celebrate their 65th birthday this year, and according to a new AARP survey, three-quarters of them would prefer to age in place—remaining in their own homes and communities rather than relocating to retirement or assisted living facilities.

This preference is part of a growing national trend that emphasizes independence, familiarity, and personal control in older adulthood. Aging in place can also be more affordable and flexible than institutional care, but experts caution that it comes with challenges like limited access to consistent care, increased risk of isolation, and healthcare navigation difficulties.

As the population of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to grow from 63.3 million in 2025 to 82.1 million by 2050, the pressure is mounting on states to better support aging residents.

A new study from Seniorly ranks U.S. states by how well they support aging in place based on ten key indicators, including home healthcare quality, smart tech adoption, housing costs, emergency room wait times, and more.

Top and bottom states

Best State: Utah

Utah leads the nation with a low senior isolation rate (35.7%), minimal weather hazards, and top smart home technology use (37% of residents use internet-connected home devices).

Worst State: Florida

Despite its popularity with retirees, Florida struggles with limited home care access (50 seniors per aide), high housing costs (30.7% of older homeowners are cost-burdened), and heavy precipitation (53 inches annually), which affects mobility and infrastructure.

Surprising Standouts : North Dakota ranks No. 2 overall despite having the highest senior isolation rate (46.4%). Mississippi , while ranked No. 45 overall, performs well in home healthcare quality, with one-third of agencies earning top CMS ratings. California , ranked No. 7, falters on emergency care access, with seniors waiting an average of 184 minutes in ERs.



Overall, 43% of seniors in the U.S. live alone, and nearly one in four homeowners over 65 spends more than 30% of their income on housing. Meanwhile, access to smart technology, reliable home care, and safe, walkable communities remains uneven nationwide.

Experts say the findings underscore the need for policymakers, health systems, and local leaders to invest in aging-friendly infrastructure and services.

“As the senior population booms, aging in place isn’t just a personal decision—it’s a public priority,” said a Seniorly spokesperson. “Where someone lives can make the difference between thriving independently or facing preventable hardships in old age.”

A detailed breakdown of states was not provided in usable form.