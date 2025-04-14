New Social Security claims rules took effect today

Key Takeaways

Starting April 14, 2025, Social Security claimants can complete all claim types via telephone, backed by new fraud detection technology.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is implementing tools that flag suspicious activity and require in-person verification if needed.

The initiative enhances accessibility while strengthening identity security, aligning with broader efforts to protect Social Security and increase benefits access.

Social Security’s new anti-fraud measures have taken effect after last-minute tweaking to overcome some objections by senior advocates. The new measures are designed to prevent scammer from filing false claims, using a stolen Social Security number.

The initiative still allows people to complete all types of Social Security claims over the phone, an effort the Social Security Administration said balances modern convenience with improved security protocols.

At the heart of the modernization is a new fraud detection system that uses pattern recognition and anomaly analysis to identify suspicious activity during telephone claims. If the system detects irregularities in a claim, the individual will be required to verify their identity in person before the claim can proceed.

The agency said this requirement is necessary to protect the integrity of the program while keeping services accessible to individuals who may not be able to file online or in person initially.

'Enhanced security and accessibility'

“We are modernizing how we serve the public—enhancing both security and accessibility,” Leland Dudek, acting commissioner of Social Security, said in a statement. “These updates improve our ability to detect and prevent fraud while providing more flexible options for people to access their benefits.”

SSA emphasized that identity verification for in-person claims will continue as usual, ensuring a consistent baseline of security across all application channels.

To prepare for an anticipated surge in telephone claim submissions following the policy change, SSA said it is ramping up its service infrastructure. The agency recently invested $16.5 million to modernize its nationwide telephone systems. Additional support staff and resources are being mobilized to handle increased call volumes starting on April 14.

