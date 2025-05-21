House advances spending bill: Here’s how it affects seniors

$4,000 tax deduction for seniors aged 65+, applicable from 2025 to 2028.

Medicaid changes introducing work requirements and co-pays, potentially affecting 8.6 million beneficiaries.

Separate proposal seeks to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits; not included in the current bill.

The House of Representatives is advancing the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," a comprehensive tax and spending package that includes several provisions directly affecting seniors. While the bill offers certain tax benefits for older Americans, it also proposes cuts to programs that many seniors rely on.

Key provisions affecting seniors include:

1. $4,000 Senior Tax Deduction

The bill introduces a new $4,000 tax deduction for individuals aged 65 and older. This deduction is available to both standard and itemized filers with incomes up to $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers. The provision is set to apply from 2025 through 2028, offering modest tax relief to eligible seniors .

2. Medicaid Cuts and Work Requirements

Significant changes to Medicaid are proposed, including the introduction of work requirements and increased co-pays for certain recipients. These changes could lead to approximately 8.6 million people losing health coverage, disproportionately affecting low-income seniors who depend on Medicaid for long-term care and other services .

3. No Elimination of Taxes on Social Security Benefits (Yet)

While the bill does not eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits, a separate proposal—the "Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act" (H.R. 1040)—aims to repeal the taxation of Social Security income. This measure has garnered support from several lawmakers but is not included in the current spending bill .

Political Landscape

The bill has sparked debate within Congress. Some lawmakers express concern over the potential negative impact on seniors, particularly regarding Medicaid cuts. Others advocate for the tax deductions as beneficial to older Americans.

At this point, the bill's future remains uncertain as it moves through the legislative process. That’s because not all Republicans have expressed support and could vote against it when it is taken up on the House floor. The administration can only afford to lose three GOP votes.