Social Security backs off most Draconian identity proofing requirements

Key Points:

Starting April 14, 2025, SSA will require in-person identity proofing for some benefit applicants unable to use their online account.

Medicare, Disability, and SSI applicants will remain exempt and can complete claims by phone.

The SSA is also implementing new fraud prevention tools for direct deposit changes and account verification.

Details

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is backing off some of the more far-reaching identity verification rules it announced earlier this month, saying that in-person visits will not be required for those applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

It had originally said that nearly everyone without an online account would have to visit a Social Security office to apply for benefits. Critics said that was cruel and unnecessary for the elderly, those with disabilities, and anyone living in a rural area where SS offices may be many miles from their home.

The updated rules, which take effect April 14, 2025, will require certain applicants who can’t use their personal “my Social Security” accounts to verify their identity in person when applying for Retirement, Survivors, or Auxiliary benefits, with the exceptions noted above.

Those individual applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will be exempt from this requirement and can still complete their claims by phone, as SSA says there are already multiple identity checks built into those processes.

“We have listened to our customers, Congress, advocates, and others,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “We’re updating our policy to provide better customer service to the country’s most vulnerable populations.”

The earlier, tougher rules had touched off a firestorm of criticism from officeholders, the general public and advocacy organizations.

"By requiring seniors and disabled Americans to enroll online or in person at the same field offices they are trying to close, rather than over the phone, Trump and Musk are trying to create chaos and inefficiencies at SSA so they can privatize the system," said Rep. John B. Larson (D-CT) in a March 18 news release.

Larson, ranking member of the House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee, said the now-modified plan would have resulted in a 14% increase in office traffic, which current staffing could not have handled.

Exceptions for dire needs

SSA said the new in-person verification rules will not apply in extreme or urgent situations, such as terminal illness or the release of incarcerated individuals preparing for reentry. A new process is in development that will allow these exceptions with proper documentation and management approval.

Additional safeguards

As part of the broader security push, SSA will require in-person visits for individuals requesting to change their direct deposit information unless they use the agency’s secure online portal. Those unable to use the online service are encouraged to call 1-800-772-1213 to make an appointment.

SSA has also brought all frontline staff back to in-office work five days a week, ensuring better support for the in-person identity checks.

To further strengthen fraud protection, SSA plans to implement the Account Verification Service (AVS) from the Department of the Treasury, which allows for instant bank account verification and will help prevent fraud tied to payment updates.

The agency encourages anyone who hasn’t created a “my Social Security” account to do so at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of secure online services.