Three Social Security changes are taking place in April

There are three significant changes to Social Security that take place in April, affecting millions of retirees.

The first is good news for retirees who also receive government pensions. For years, teachers, first responders and some government employees received reduced Social Security benefits when they retired.

That rule was repealed at the beginning of 2025, so some 3.2 million Social Security recipients will enjoy an increase in Social Security benefits starting this month. These recipients will get an average increase of $360 with spousal benefits rising nearly twice as much.

The second change might not be appreciated nearly as much. Starting this month, when the Social Security Administration makes an overpayment to a recipient, the agency will retrieve 100% of the overpayment in one transaction.

Previously, SSA was a little slower in taking back the overpayment. If the overpayment was $500, it would retrieve $50 a month for 10 months.

Stricter standards

Finally, SSA plans to implement stricter recipient identity standards to prevent fraud. If recipients need to make changes, like a physical address or a bank account for direct deposit, they can still do so using their online My Social Security account. The change will become effective in one business day rather than in 30 days, as it did in the past.

However, for recipients who do not have a My Social Security account, they must appear in person at a Social Security office and show a government-issued ID. That change takes effect April 14.

