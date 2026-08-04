GLP-1 drugs are changing how teens and young adults treat obesity

GLP-1 medications have quickly become the most common obesity treatment for adolescents and young adults.

Researchers found bariatric surgery rates declined as use of the medications increased.

The findings highlight how treatment options for obesity are shifting, though access and disparities remain concerns.

GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide have transformed obesity treatment for adults over the past few years, and new research suggests they're having a similar impact on younger patients.

A study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that adolescents and young adults are increasingly being treated with GLP-1 medications instead of metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS). Researchers say the trend reflects how quickly these medications have become part of routine obesity care since newer GLP-1 drugs became available.

The findings don't suggest that surgery is disappearing or that one treatment is necessarily better than another. Instead, they show how medical practice has evolved as more patients and providers have gained access to effective prescription medications for obesity.

“This research is the first national-scale Epic Cosmos analysis, to our knowledge, to characterize real-world use of combined GLP-1RA therapy and MBS among adolescents and young adults with obesity,” lead author Sarah Messiah, Ph.D., M.P.H., said in a news release.

How the researchers studied the trend

Researchers analyzed data from a nationwide clinical database covering more than 204,000 adolescents and young adults between the ages of 12 and 29 who received treatment for obesity.

The team compared two time periods: May through November 2022, shortly before semaglutide became widely available for adolescents with obesity, and June 2025 through January 2026, after GLP-1 medications had become much more common.

They examined whether patients received GLP-1 medications, metabolic and bariatric surgery, or a combination of both. The researchers also looked at differences in treatment based on factors such as age, sex, race and ethnicity, insurance coverage, and neighborhood socioeconomic status to better understand who was receiving each type of care.

What the findings mean for families

The study found a dramatic shift in treatment patterns over the study period.

Among adolescents and young adults receiving obesity treatment, exclusive use of GLP-1 medications increased from 88.2% in 2022 to 96.1% by 2025-2026. During the same period, the share of patients treated with bariatric surgery fell from 11.6% to 3.7%, while the small percentage receiving both treatments remained essentially unchanged at 0.2%.

“Our team’s study captures an inflection point in pediatric obesity treatment,” said Dr. Messiah. “While only a small proportion of adolescents and young adults currently receive both therapies, combination treatment was virtually nonexistent before GLP-1 medications became widely available. We’re now seeing clinicians integrate these therapies in different ways as obesity care continues to evolve.”

Researchers also found differences in who received treatment. Older patients, those with commercial insurance, and people living in higher-income neighborhoods were generally more likely to receive GLP-1 medications, suggesting access may not be equal across all groups.

For consumers, the results illustrate how rapidly obesity care is changing for younger people. GLP-1 medications have become the dominant treatment approach in just a few years, but the researchers note that continued efforts are needed to address disparities so that treatment options are more accessible regardless of a patient's background or insurance coverage.