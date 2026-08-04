New smart bracelet aims to detect drink-spiking drugs — Here's what consumers should know

A smart bracelet could help detect drink-spiking drugs. The device is still in development and isn't yet available to consumers.

Don't rely on technology alone. Keep your drink in sight, watch it being made, and stay with trusted friends.

Act quickly if something feels off. If your drink seems unusual or you suddenly feel far more intoxicated than expected, get help immediately.

Whether you're heading to a concert, bar, or college party, a new wearable device could soon add another layer of protection against drink tampering.

Developed by startup Elora Armor, the bracelet (along with pendants and keychains planned for the future) contains a sensor that can detect benzodiazepines, a class of drugs commonly associated with drink spiking.

How exactly does the bracelet work

Users place a small drop of their drink on the sensor, and a connected smartphone app analyzes the sample. If a suspected drug is detected, the app alerts the user and can automatically send their live location to preselected emergency contacts.

While the technology is still being developed and isn't yet commercially available, safety experts say it could become a very useful tool down the road.

The important caveat is that consumers don't treat the technology as a substitute for basic safety precautions.

Technology can help — but awareness still matters

No device can detect every possible substance or eliminate the risk of drink tampering.

Experts continue to recommend keeping drinks within sight, accepting beverages only from trusted servers or bartenders, and staying with friends when going out.

The new bracelet is designed to complement those habits, not necessarily replace them.

How to protect yourself