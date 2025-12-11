Consumer Safety Recall Roundup - Week of Dec. 11

A wave of new federal recalls and safety warnings highlights continuing concerns about unsafe baby products, risky household items and defective gear of all kinds—many with supremely unpronounceable names and many sold online through Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this week announced this week's list of recalls and hazard advisories.

While no deaths have been reported, officials warn that several recalled products pose life-threatening risks, including electrocution, asphyxiation, entrapment, falls, drowning, burns and explosion hazards. Consumers are urged to stop using all affected items immediately.

Luyuan recall for thousands of youth ATVs due to crash risks

Parents should stop kids from using affected Luyuan youth ATVs and arrange a free repair.

ATVs violate federal safety standards and can cause crashes or lacerations

About 2,290 units sold between April and September 2025 are affected

Consumers should stop use and contact Luyuan for a repair

Thousands of youth all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) from Yongkang Luyuan Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd. have been recalled due to serious crash and laceration hazards. The affected models include the X-Pro Eagle 40cc Youth ATV (Model CARTOONS) and the FRP Sahara 40cc Youth ATV (Model SHR 40-RED-M), sold online under the “X PRO” or “FRP” labels.

These ATVs, sold between April and September 2025 on sites including Amazon, Walmart, Temu and others, do not meet mandatory federal safety standards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that children riding these vehicles face increased risk of serious injury or death.

The hazard

The recalled ATVs have mechanical suspensions that do not comply with safety regulations, creating a crash risk. In addition, if a child’s head or body impacts the handlebars at high speed, there is a laceration risk. These issues violate federal ATV safety standards.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop children from using these ATVs. Contact Luyuan for a free repair. No injuries have been reported so far.

Company contact

Luyuan at 855-663-2121 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at luyuanusa@gmail.com, or online at www.luyuanusa.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Vevor recall for tens of thousands of ice crushers due to fire risk

Owners of Vevor ice crushers should stop use immediately and request a refund.

Fire hazard from ice crushers that can ignite during use

About 11,650 units sold in the U.S. between July 2021 and July 2025

Stop use and contact Sanven Technology for a refund

Sanven Technology Ltd., dba Vevor, is recalling about 11,650 Vevor ice crushers after reports of thermal events, including a fire. The affected machines are model numbers BY-300 and BY-300 FS, sold in several colors under the Vevor brand.

The recalled ice crushers were sold online from July 2021 through July 2025 at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot.

The hazard

The ice crushers can experience a thermal event and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

What to do

Immediately stop using the recalled ice crushers. Contact Sanven Technology for a full refund. Owners should email a photo of the unplugged product with the power cord cut in half to recalling@vevor.com.

Company contact

Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-ice-shaver-recall or at www.vevor.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

YCXXKJ recall for thousands of baby bath seats due to drowning risk

Caregivers should immediately stop using affected YCXXKJ baby bath seats sold on Amazon.

Bath seats can tip over and cause drowning

About 8,960 bath seats sold in multiple colors from May 2024 to October 2025

Consumers should stop use and request a refund from BenTalk

Zhengzhou Bentuo Trading Co., Ltd., dba BenTalk, is recalling about 8,960 YCXXKJ baby bath seats due to a risk of tip-over and drowning. The bath seats, sold on Amazon in blue, gray, pink, and yellow, were available from May 2024 through October 2025.

The seats violate federal safety standards for infant bath seats and can be unstable during use.

The hazard

The bath seats can tip over, causing a serious risk of injury or death by drowning. They do not meet the mandatory safety standard for infant bath seats.

What to do

Stop using the recalled bath seats immediately. Contact BenTalk for a refund. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Company contact

BenTalk at 213-579-2588 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at bentalkhere@outlook.com

VEVOR recall for thousands of garment steamers due to burn hazard

Owners should stop using affected VEVOR garment steamers and request a refund.

Steamers can leak or spit hot water, causing burns

About 2,840 steamers sold between December 2023 and September 2025 are affected

Refunds are available by contacting Sanven Technology

Sanven Technology Ltd., dba VEVOR, is recalling about 2,840 VEVOR Garment Steamers sold from December 2023 to September 2025. The steamers were available online at Vevor.com, Amazon, and Home Depot.

The recall follows reports of hot water leaking or spitting, as well as issues with the water tank cap, resulting in burns.

The hazard

The garment steamers can leak or spit hot water, creating a risk of serious burns for users and bystanders. The water tank cap can also leak or detach, exposing users to hot water.

What to do

Stop using the recalled garment steamers immediately. Contact Sanven Technology for a refund. Six reports of hot water issues and 12 reports of faulty caps have been received, including three burn injuries.

Company contact

Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at vevor.com/pages/vevor-steamer-recall or at www.vevor.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Uuoeebb recall for thousands of infant walkers due to fall and entrapment risks

Parents should stop using affected Uuoeebb infant walkers and request a refund from BaoD.

Walkers can allow falls or entrap children's heads, risking injury or death

About 2,650 units sold on Amazon from December 2024 to September 2025

Consumers should stop use and contact BaoD for a refund

Hunan Suihuo E-commerce Co., Ltd., dba BaoD, has recalled about 2,650 Uuoeebb infant walkers due to fall and entrapment hazards. The recalled walkers were sold on Amazon from December 2024 through September 2025.

The products do not meet federal standards for infant walkers, posing life-threatening risks.

The hazard

The infant walkers can fit through standard doorways and fail to stop at steps, creating a deadly fall risk. The leg openings also allow children to slip down and become entrapped, risking serious injury or death.

What to do

Immediately stop using the recalled infant walkers and contact BaoD for a refund. No injuries have been reported.

Company contact

BaoD by email at Uuoeebbrecalls@outlook.com.

SKCAIHT recall for over 1,000 children’s costumes due to phthalate exposure

Parents should take recalled SKCAIHT mermaid costumes away from children and request a refund.

Costumes contain banned phthalates that can cause health issues if ingested

About 1,300 costumes in children's XL sold on Amazon from March 2022 to July 2025

Stop use and contact SKCAIHT Direct for a refund

Yiwu Qiangyao E-Commerce Co., Ltd., dba SKCAIHT Direct, is recalling about 1,300 children's mermaid costumes sold in XL size. The costumes, available on Amazon from 2022 to 2025, contain a banned phthalate.

Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and are banned in children's products.

The hazard

The costumes contain a prohibited phthalate, violating the federal ban. Phthalates can cause adverse health effects in children if ingested.

What to do

Stop using the recalled costumes immediately. Contact SKCAIHT Direct for a refund. No injuries have been reported.

Company contact

SKCAIHT Direct by email at pafiney@outlook.com

Primark recall for over 1,000 soother clips due to choking and injury hazards

Caregivers should stop using recalled Primark Little Bear soother clips and get a refund.

Wooden button on soother clips can detach, exposing a sharp screw

About 1,330 units sold from June to August 2025 in select Primark stores

Consumers should stop use and contact Primark for refund

Primark US Corp. has recalled about 1,330 Little Bear 2-Pack Soother Clips due to choking and laceration risks. The recall concerns clips sold at Primark stores in the Northeast, Florida, Maryland, and Illinois during summer 2025.

The wooden button on the clip can detach, exposing a sharp screw that could injure a child.

The hazard

The wooden button on the soother clips can separate, revealing a screw that poses choking and laceration hazards. There have been five reports of button detachment, including one where a screw was found in an infant’s mouth and another involving a cut.

What to do

Immediately stop using the recalled soother clips and contact Primark for a refund.

Company contact

Primark at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com/recall or at www.primark.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Trek recall for hundreds of electric bikes due to crash hazard

Trek owners should stop riding affected e-bikes and obtain a free repair from dealers.

Bolts on chainring can come loose, causing chainring to separate and crash

About 700 Trek Domane+ and Checkpoint+ e-bikes from model year 2026 affected

Consumers should stop use and contact Trek for repair

Trek Bicycle Corporation is recalling about 700 model year 2026 Trek Domane+ and Checkpoint+ electric bicycles. The recall involves Domane+ ALR 5, Domane+ ALR 6 AXS, Checkpoint+ SL 6 and Checkpoint+ SL 7 models.

The chainring bolts can loosen, potentially leading to a crash.

The hazard

The chainring bolts can come loose and cause the chainring to separate from the bicycle, resulting in a fall or crash hazard. Three incidents have been reported, but no injuries.

What to do

Stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Trek or an authorized dealer for a free repair.

Company contact

Trek toll-free at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/recalls or go to https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

