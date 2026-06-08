Manufacturer expands recall of moringa supplements tied to Salmonella outbreak

Total Nutrition has expanded a nationwide recall of two moringa supplement brands over possible Salmonella contamination.

The newly expanded recall adds lot 2748 to both TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa Capsules.

Federal health officials are investigating an outbreak that has sickened 119 people across 36 states and hospitalized 32.

Total Nutrition Inc. has expanded its recall of TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa Capsules after federal investigators linked the products to an ongoing multistate Salmonella outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports the expanded recall includes an additional production lot after a traceability review identified a common raw material shared with previously recalled products. The newly added lot, 2748, affects both TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa 10,000 mg capsules and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa 10,000 mg capsules.

The supplements were sold nationwide through online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target and TikTok Shop, as well as the companies’ own websites. The products are packaged in white bottles containing 120 capsules filled with green moringa powder.

Expanded investigation

The recall follows notification from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the supplements may be associated with an ongoing investigation into moringa-containing dietary supplements contaminated with Salmonella. Total Nutrition said it has halted distribution and sales of the affected products and is working with regulators as the investigation continues.

Affected TNVitamins products include lots 2507199, 2512-304, 2793 and the newly added lot 2748. The recall also covers Doctor’s Pride products from lots 2507199 and 2748. Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and dispose of them. Refunds are available through the company.

Federal officials say the broader outbreak has resulted in 119 reported illnesses across 36 states, with 32 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

Most infected individuals reported consuming moringa-containing supplements before becoming ill.

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness. Health officials advise anyone who has consumed the recalled supplements and develops symptoms to seek medical attention.