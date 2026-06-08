McDonald’s is making a second attempt to use AI to take orders

McDonald’s has unveiled a new AI-powered drive-thru ordering system, dubbed “ArchIQ,” that is currently being tested at five U.S. restaurants.

Developed with Google, the technology can take orders in English and Spanish and has reportedly handled more than one million transactions with about 90% completed without human intervention.

The initiative follows the company’s decision to end an earlier AI ordering partnership with IBM in 2024 after a series of high-profile ordering errors.

McDonald’s is once again turning to artificial intelligence in an effort to modernize its restaurants and improve customer service, announcing a new AI-powered drive-thru ordering system that could eventually be deployed across the United States.

The fast-food giant recently unveiled "ArchIQ," an AI platform designed to take drive-thru orders, assist restaurant managers, and improve operational efficiency. The system is currently being tested at five U.S. locations as part of the company's broader growth strategy, known as "McDonald's > NEXT."

According to reports, the AI assistant—nicknamed "Archy"—can process orders in both English and Spanish and has already handled more than one million transactions. McDonald's says approximately 90% of those orders were completed without requiring assistance from a human employee.

First attempt ended in failure

The move represents McDonald's latest attempt to automate portions of its drive-thru business, which accounts for a significant share of sales. The company previously partnered with IBM to test AI ordering technology at more than 100 restaurants but ended the pilot program in 2024 after customers reported a number of ordering mistakes that gained attention on social media.

This time, McDonald's is working with Google to develop the technology. Beyond taking customer orders, ArchIQ is designed to monitor restaurant operations, identify potential bottlenecks, and alert managers to emerging issues before they affect service. Company officials say the goal is to reduce employee workload while improving speed and accuracy.

The AI initiative is part of a larger technology overhaul that includes digital menu enhancements, expanded mobile-order capabilities, and additional drive-thru improvements. McDonald's has not announced a timetable for a broader rollout of ArchIQ, but the company says it views artificial intelligence as a key component of its future growth strategy.

As more restaurant chains experiment with AI-powered ordering systems, McDonald's latest effort will be closely watched by both competitors and consumers eager to see whether the technology can deliver faster service without sacrificing accuracy.