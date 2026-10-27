FTC and 20 states sue Dollar General over alleged overcharges

The FTC and 20 states have sued Dollar General, alleging customers routinely paid more at checkout than advertised prices.

Regulators say the retailer collected millions of dollars in overcharges despite repeated warnings and customer complaints.

Dollar General disputes the allegations and says employees are expected to correct pricing discrepancies for shoppers.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 20 states sued Dollar General on Monday, accusing the discount retailer of repeatedly charging shoppers more than the prices displayed on shelves, price tags, and advertisements.

The lawsuit alleges the pricing problems persisted for years and cost consumers millions of dollars, even after the company became aware of widespread discrepancies. Dollar General operates more than 21,000 stores and markets itself as an affordable option for household necessities.

According to the complaint, Dollar General received at least 29,265 complaints about failing to honor marked prices between Jan. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2026. Those complaints came from all 48 states where the retailer operates.

The filing describes individual shoppers’ experiences, including an Ohio customer who reported that milk marked at $3.95 rang up at $4.25. A Massachusetts customer reported that trail mix advertised for $2.75 scanned at $5 — and that the incorrect signs remained posted the following week. These accounts are allegations included in the complaint.

The FTC says the alleged practices are particularly harmful to low- and fixed-income customers who depend on accurate prices to manage their budgets. Regulators contend that Dollar General failed to put adequate safeguards in place despite knowing about the problem.

The complaint also says the company entered into seven pricing-related settlements with six states between 2019 and 2026, paying more than $6 million in penalties.

Dollar General’s response

In a statement reported by Business Insider, Dollar General rejected the suggestion that it had disregarded customers’ affordability needs. The company said accurate shelf-to-register pricing is its goal and that store employees are expected to correct discrepancies.

Dollar General also said it cooperated with the investigation and discussed potential remedies with regulators before the lawsuit was filed. It plans to defend itself while remaining open to a resolution.

What shoppers should know

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, seeks an order preventing future violations, along with monetary relief and state penalties. The allegations have not been decided by the court.

For shoppers, checking the receipt before leaving the store can help catch a discrepancy while it is easier to resolve. Photographing a shelf label or sale sign can also provide documentation when requesting a correction.

Consumers who encounter unresolved pricing problems can report them to their state consumer protection office or throughReportFraud.ftc.gov.