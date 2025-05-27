Albertsons recalls three salads because of tainted cucumbers

Albertsons Companies has recalled three store-made deli items from various store chains due to potential Salmonella contamination linked to cucumbers supplied by Bedner Growers, Inc.

The affected deli salads were sold at ACME, Balducci's, Kings, Safeway, Shaw’s, and Star Market stores in multiple Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, as well as Washington, D.C.

Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled items and may return them for a full refund. For concerns about illness, they should contact a healthcare provider and can reach customer service at 1-877-723-3929.



Last week’s cucumber recall is having a ripple effect as more food products containing the tainted cucumbers are also being recalled.

Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled three store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Salmonella contamination and in association with an active illness outbreak. The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled cucumber ingredient grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Fla.

The three store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: ACME, Balducci's Food Lovers Market, Kings Food Markets, Safeway, Shaw’s and Star Market. These stores are located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details: