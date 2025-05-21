FDA investigates multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers

26 cases of Salmonella Montevideo across 15 states linked to cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc.

Products were distributed between April 29 and May 19, 2025, and may appear unlabeled at retail or food service locations.

FDA recommends discarding unknown cucumbers, cleaning affected areas, and monitoring for symptoms of Salmonella infection.

A multistate outbreak of Salmonella Montevideo infections has prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue an urgent public health advisory concerning cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. of Boynton Beach, Florida, and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. of Delray, Florida.

The cucumbers in question were distributed to retailers, wholesalers, food service distributors, and restaurants from April 29, 2025, through May 19, 2025. These cucumbers may have reached consumers either loose or packaged, sometimes without labels identifying the brand, source, or expiration date. Commercial buyers received the products labeled as “supers,” “selects,” or “plains.”

States with reported cases so far include Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The FDA, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health agencies, has linked the outbreak to 26 confirmed illnesses across 15 states, with nine hospitalizations and no reported deaths as of May 16. Genetic testing confirmed that Salmonella found in environmental samples from Bedner Growers matched the strain infecting the individuals. This comes on the heels of previous outbreaks in 2024 also linked to the same grower.

What to do

Consumers are urged to throw away cucumbers if they cannot verify whether they were grown by Bedner Growers or distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales. When dining out, ask restaurants about the source of any cucumbers served.

Retailers and food service operators should remove potentially contaminated cucumbers from sale, sanitize displays and storage areas, and notify customers.

Distributors must contact clients and trace any potentially contaminated products still in circulation.

Retailers are reminded to discard bulk cucumbers in bins that may have been contaminated and thoroughly clean any surfaces or containers they touched. The FDA notes that cucumbers distributed before April 29 are likely beyond shelf life and are not part of the advisory.

