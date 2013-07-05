Write a review
Whirlpool-Maytag Washing Machine and Dishwasher Recalls

Recalls of Household Products

Keeping up with changes in washers and dryers

These appliances are a lot more sophisticated than they used to be

Shopping for a new washer and dryer is a bit more complicated than it once was because manufacturers update their products a lot more often. There are new washers and dryers hitting the market almost as often as there are new smartphones and flat-screen TVs.

The analogy is not all that far-fetched. Washers and dryers aren't the clunky old appliances of yesteryear but today are driven by technology and sophisticated electronics.

    Maytag, Samsung Washing Machines Recalled

    Fire Hazard in Front-Loading Machines

    March 21, 2007
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of about 270,000 Maytag and Samsung front-loading washing machines because of a fire hazard.

    Water leakage onto the electrical connections to the washing machine's thermal sensor could cause an electrical short and ignite a circuit board, the agency said.

    Maytag has received five reports of incidents involving ignition in the circuit board. Samsung has received one report of an incident involving ignition in the circuit board. No injuries, fires or property damage outside the washing machine have been reported.

    The recall involves certain Maytag and Samsung brand front-load washers. The Maytag washers have model numbers beginning with MAH9700 or MAH8700. The Samsung model number WF306BHW or a model number beginning with WF316. Not all serial numbers are subject to the recall. The model and serial numbers are located on a tag at the bottom of the door opening. Maytag models with a serial number ending in the last two letters identified below are subject to the recall:

    2005GAGCGEGGGJGLGNGPGRGTGVGX
    2006JAJCJEJGJJJLJN

    Sample Maytag Serial Number: 10123456GN

    Samsung models with the six-digit number 100001 through 799999 prior to a letter at the end of the serial number are subject to the recall:

    Sample Samsung Serial Number: 230854AL300026B

    The machines were sold by major department and appliance stores nationwide from April 2005 through August 2006 for between $1,000 and $1,200.

    Consumers should immediately contact the firm for information on how to receive a free repair. Consumers should not return the washing machine to the retailer where it was purchased.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers can call Maytag toll-free at (800) 868-5109 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to Maytag's Web site at www.washerrecall.com - Samsung customers can call (800) 515-7902 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to Samsung's Web site at www.Samsung.com/washerrecall

    Whirlpool-Maytag Merger Gets Final OK

    Whirlpool Corp. has won approval of its $1.79 billion purchase of Maytag Corp.

    Whirlpool Corp. has won approval of its $1.79 billion purchase of Maytag Corp. The Justice Department today agreed the merger would not significantly reduce competition. Canadian authorities approved the merger March 14.

    "We are pleased with the decision ... that the global home-appliance industry is open and competitive," said Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpools chairman and CEO. "This transaction will result in better products, quality and service, as well as cost efficiencies, which will enhance our ability to succeed in the competitive global home-appliance industry. Consumers will benefit from a combined Whirlpool and Maytag business."

    The Justice Department said that although the combined company will be producing half of the dishwashers in the United States, an investigation by its Antitrust Division found that at least five other companies are well established in the U.S., thus making it unlikely the merged company would be able to drastically raise prices.

    The combined entity is expected to control more than 70 percent of the clothes washers and dryers.

    Whirlpool is the largest appliance manufacturer in the U.S. Maytag is number three, behind GE Consumer products.

    Whirlpool had agreed not to complete the transaction until March 30, to give the Justice Department time to review the deal.

    Millions of Maytag, Jenn-Air Dishwashers Recalled

    February 1, 2006
    Maytag is recalling about 2.3 million Maytag and Jenn-Air brand dishwashers because of a fire hazard.

    Liquid rinse-aid can leak from its dispenser and come into contact with the dishwasher's internal wiring which can short-circuit and ignite, posing a fire hazard, the company said.

    Maytag has received 135 reports of dishwasher fires, resulting in product and/or property damage. Four injuries have been reported, including three reports of smoke inhalation and one serious hand laceration when operating a fire extinguisher to put out a fire in the dishwasher.

    The recall involves Maytag and Jenn-Air under counter or portable plastic tub dishwashers. The dishwashers have black, white, almond, bisque and stainless steel front panels. The following model and serial numbers are printed on a label located on the dishwasher's plastic frame on top of or to the left of the door opening. Consumers should contact Maytag to determine if their dishwasher is included in this recall.

    BrandModel numbers MUST
    begin with    		AND serial numbers MUST end
    with
    Maytag MDB3, MDB4, MDB5,
    MDB6, MDB7, MDB8,
    MDB9, MDBD, MDC3,
    MDC4, MDC5, DWU9    		SM, SQ, SS, SU, SW, SY, SZ, UB,
    UD, UF, UH, UK, UM, UQ, US, UU,
    UW, UY, UZ, WB, WD, WF, WH, WK,
    WM, WQ, WS, WU, WW, WY, WZ,
    YB, YD, YF, YH, YK, YM, YQ, YS, YU,
    YW, YY, YZ
    Jenn-Air JDB3, JDB4, JDB5,
    JDB6 JDB7    		UB, UD, UF, UH, UK, UM, UQ, US,
    UU, UW, UY, UZ, WB, WD, WF, WH,
    WK, WM, WQ, WS, WU, WW, WY,
    WZ, YB, YD, YF, YH, YK, YM, YQ,
    YS, YU, YW, YY, YZ

    The units were sold by department and appliance stores and by homebuilders nationwide from July 1997 through June 2001 for between $370 and $800.

    Consumers should immediately stop using these dishwashers, disconnect the electric supply by shutting off the fuse or circuit breaker controlling it and inform all users of the dishwasher about the risk of fire. Contact Maytag for either a free in-home repair, or a $75 cash back reimbursement following the purchase of a new Maytag, Jenn-Air, Whirlpool or KitchenAid dishwasher. Consumers should not return the dishwasher to the retailer where it was purchased, as retailers are not prepared to take units back.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Maytag Corporation at (800) 675-0535 anytime, or visit the firm's Web site at www.repair.maytag.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Maytag Shareholders Approve Merger With Whirlpool

    The Maytag repairman will be lonely no more. By an overwhelming vote, Maytag shareholders have approved a proposal to join forces with rival appliance maker Whirlpool.

    Maytag said the proposal was ratified on a yes vote by nearly 70 percent of the voting shareholders. The proposal only required the approval of 50 percent of the shares outstanding.

    The merger is currently under review by the Justice Department. In order to facilitate the review, Maytag and Whirlpool have agreed not to close on their deal until February 27, 2006, unless the department concurs before then. Both companies say they believe the deal will be ratified in the first quarter of the year.

    Maytag is a $4.8 billion home and commercial appliance company focused in North America and in targeted international markets. The companys primary brands are Maytag, Hoover, Jenn-Air, Amana, Dixie-Narco, and Jade.

    By joining forces with Maytag, Whirlpool will hold about 46 percent of the market for major appliances, well ahead of General Electric, which currently controls about a quarter of the market. The acquisition is likely to get a close review by the U.S. Justice Departments anti-trust regulators.

    Maytag is based in Newton, Iowa, with about 20,000 employees. Whirlpool has 68,000 employees, and produces kitchen and household appliances under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Roper and Admiral brand names.

    Consumers writing to ConsumerAffairs.com have consistently complained about some Maytag appliances, including dishwashers and washing machines.

    In April of this year Maytag settled a consumer class action suit alleging odor, mold and mildew problems with Maytag Neptune Washers. More than two million consumers were included in the class, and may receive repair reimbursements, replacement costs up to $500, and/or washing machine purchase certificates up to $1000.

    Maytag Washing Machine Recall

    September 27, 2005
    Maytag is recalling about 5,000 front-loading washing machines. If the front-load washer is operated at maximum load capacity, the spinner could malfunction and break apart, posing a safety risk to consumers.

    The recall involves white Maytag front-load washers with model number MAH9700 and a serial number from 10188468GA through 11683946GJ. The model and serial numbers are located inside the door opening and below the rubber boot.

    The units were sold at major department and appliance stores nationwide from April 2005 through May 2005 for about $1,300.

    Consumers should use care not to exceed the listed capacity of their machines, and should contact Maytag for a free in-home service call to replace the washer's control board.

    Consumer Contact: Consumers can contact Maytag at (800) 462-9267 anytime, or visit the companys Web site at www.maytag.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Whirlpool and Kenmore Dishwashers

    February 25, 2005
    About 162,000 Whirlpool and Kenmore dishwashers are being recalled. An electrical defect in the motor wiring poses a risk of the motor overheating and possibly catching fire.

    Whirlpool Corporation has received three reports of overheated wash motors. There are no reports of personal injury or property damage.

    The recalled products are Whirlpool brand and Kenmore brand (made by Whirlpool Corporation) under-the-counter, plastic tall tub dishwashers. The dishwashers come with black, white, biscuit, or stainless front panels. They have the following model and serial numbers located inside the tub on a tag near the left side of the door opening:

    Brand ProductModel Number Begins WithSerial Number Range
    Whirlpool®Under-the-counter plastic tall tub dishwashersDU1
    DUL
    GU1
    GU2
    GU6    		FR2200000 to FR2499999
    Kenmore®Under-the-counter plastic tall tub dishwashers665.143
    665.160
    665.163
    665.170
    665.173    		FR2200000 to FR4599999

    Department and appliance stores and homebuilders nationwide sold the dishwashers from June 2004 through January 2005 for between $350 and $600.

    Consumers with one of these dishwashers should immediately stop using it, disconnect the electric supply by shutting off the fuse or circuit breaker controlling it, and inform all users of the dishwasher not to use it due to the risk of fire.

    Call Whirlpool Corporation to schedule a free, in-home repair. Please have the serial number and model number of the dishwasher available for the call. Please do not return the dishwasher to the retailer where it was purchased, as retailers are not prepared to take them back.

    If you own a Whirlpool brand and Kenmore brand under-the-counter plastic tall tub dishwasher and have had service on your wash motor between August 2004 and January 2005, please call Whirlpool Corporation to determine if your unit is included in this recall and to schedule a free, in-home inspection.

    Call Whirlpool Corporation toll free at (866) 769-7260 anytime, or go to the firms Web site at repair.whirlpool.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



