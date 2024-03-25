Toy Safety and Recalls

Write a review
Fisher-Price recalls Little People Mickey and Friends figures

The heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures can detach

Fisher-Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 215,000 Little People Mickey and Friends figures sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The company has received three reports of the heads detaching from the Donald Duck or Daisy Duck figures, including one report of a detached head in the mouth of a young child. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves the plas...

