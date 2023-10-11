Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Health News

Pet Food Recalls and Warnings

Health News

Mid America Pet Food recalls Victor beef meal & rice dog food

Mid America Pet Food recalls Victor beef meal & rice dog food

Featured Health News photo

Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, is recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.

The products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

A list of the affected lot numbers may be found here.

The recalled products were shipped to various distributors and retailers throughout the U.S.

Customers should not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animal, destroy...

Read article
Featured Health News photo

Latest Articles

  1. Popular weight loss drugs could lower the risk of certain cancers, study finds
  2. Can Mark Cuban’s CostPlus Drugs really bring down drug costs?
  3. FTC report says pharmacy benefit managers keep drug prices high
  4. USDA tests confirm that pasteurization kills the bird flu virus in milk
  5. Ultra-processed, plant-based food could increase the risk of heart disease

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Pet Food Recalls and Warnings delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.