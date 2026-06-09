Why prescription discount apps can slash drug prices — and how you can take advantage

Save big with discount apps: Prescription discount apps like GoodRx, Cost Plus Drugs, and SingleCare can often beat your insurance price, saving consumers hundreds of dollars.

Shop around before every refill: Drug prices can vary dramatically between pharmacies, so experts recommend comparing prices before every refill.

Use a three-layer savings strategy: For maximum savings, choose a generic when available, compare discount apps and pharmacies, and check patient assistance programs.

If you’ve filled a prescription drug recently, you’ve probably been shocked by the price and wondered if there was a cheaper option, and what hoops you had to jump through to find it.

What many consumers don’t realize is that the exact same medication can cost way less just by using a discount app like GoodRx or ordering through a service like Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs.

In some cases, the savings can be hundreds of dollars. That leaves many consumers wondering how these companies can sell the same prescription drug for so much less.

According to consumer advocate Clark Howard, the answer lies in the complicated world of prescription drug pricing, and the fact that consumers often don't realize they can shop around.

Why your insurance isn't always the cheapest option

Discount programs like GoodRx, Cost Plus Drugs, SingleCare, and others often negotiate pricing differently than traditional pharmacy and insurance companies.

A big reason involves companies known as pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. PBMs act as middlemen between drug manufacturers, insurance companies, employers, and pharmacies. They negotiate pricing and rebates behind the scenes.

Critics argue that these arrangements often make drug pricing unnecessarily complicated and sometimes more expensive for consumers. Clark Howard has been particularly outspoken about the lack of transparency in the system. He argues that many consumers assume their insurance automatically provides the lowest price, when that's not always true.

In fact, consumers can often pay less by skipping insurance altogether and paying cash through a discount program. This is because services like GoodRx and SingleCare often give consumers access to pricing negotiated through pharmacy benefit managers and other prescription discount networks.

Why CVS and Walgreens can be more expensive

One of the biggest misconceptions consumers have is assuming every pharmacy charges roughly the same amount for a prescription. That's often far from reality.

According to Howard, large pharmacy chains can charge dramatically different prices for the exact same generic medication compared to discount services.

Part of the reason is that some generic drug prices are still based on formulas tied to the original brand-name drug, even though the actual cost of producing the generic version may be significantly lower today.

The result is a pricing system that can leave consumers paying far more than necessary. That's why experts recommend comparing prices before filling any prescription.

Pro tip: Start treating prescriptions more like airline tickets. Like airfare, the price can vary wildly depending on where you buy. So, before you fill a prescription, spend two minutes checking prices on multiple discount apps and pharmacies. The exact same medication can cost $10 at one pharmacy and $50 at another.

How to save money on your medications

The good news is that consumers have more options than ever when it comes to saving money.

Before filling a prescription, take a few minutes to compare prices at multiple sources.

These include:

GoodRx

Cost Plus Drugs

SingleCare

Your local independent pharmacy

Big-box retailers such as Costco, Amazon, and Walmart

Traditional pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens

You may be surprised by how much prices vary. In some cases, a medication that costs $50 at one pharmacy may cost just $10 at another.

Don't automatically use your insurance

This may sound counterintuitive, but sometimes insurance isn't your cheapest option.

Many consumers never ask what the cash price would be because they assume their copay is the lowest available price. That assumption can be expensive.

Before paying, get in the habit of asking this magic question at the pharmacy counter: "What's cheaper: my insurance, your cash price, or a discount card?"

Many consumers never ask and automatically use their insurance, even when a discount app would save them more money.

Pro tip: Be sure to ask your doctor about generics. If your doctor prescribes you a brand-name medication, ask whether a generic alternative exists. Generics contain the same active ingredients and are held to the same safety standards as their brand-name counterparts, but often cost dramatically less.

Consider patient assistance programs

If you're taking a brand-name medication, one of the best-kept secrets in healthcare is patient assistance programs.

These programs are designed to help people who struggle to afford their prescriptions. Depending on your income, insurance status, and the medication you're taking, you may qualify for free medication or significant discounts.

Here are a few programs to check out:

America’s Medicines Tool – A searchable database covering more than 900 public and private assistance programs.

RxAssist – One of the largest directories of manufacturer-sponsored patient assistance programs.

RxHope – Lets you search for assistance programs by medication name.

Partnership for Prescription Assistance – Matches patients with programs they may qualify for based on their medications and financial situation.

PAN Foundation FundFinder – Helps patients locate charitable assistance programs for prescription drug costs.

Pro tip: Don't overlook the Costco Pharmacy as many consumers are surprised to discover they offer some of the lowest prescription prices available. And you don’t need to be a Costco member to use it. Just tell the card checker at the door that you’re there to use the pharmacy and they’ll let you right in.

Bottom line: Use a three-layer savings system

Consider using a fairly simple three-layer savings strategy. Start with a generic version if available. Then compare discount apps like GoodRx and Cost Plus Drugs. Finally, check for financial help from patient assistance programs as they can be a real life-saver for many.

Stacking all three of these strategies can often cut prescription costs by hundreds of dollars per year.