More couples are rethinking big weddings to buy a home sooner

A new survey found that 81% of Americans would skip a traditional wedding if it meant having more money for a house down payment.

Many couples are embracing smaller weddings and elopements, with many saying intimate celebrations better fit their financial goals and long-term priorities.

Today's couples aren't giving up on marriage — they're finding creative ways to celebrate while putting homeownership and financial security first.

For generations, a big wedding was seen as one of life's biggest milestones. But as home prices and everyday costs continue to climb, many couples are starting to view that celebration differently.

New research from Maxwell Social suggests that more Americans are willing to skip the traditional wedding altogether if it helps them reach other financial goals — especially buying a home. In fact, a large majority said they'd rather put that money toward a house down payment than a one-day event.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with David Litwak, founder and CEO of Maxwell Social, who explained what's driving this shift and why smaller weddings and elopements are becoming a practical choice for couples looking to build their future.

The survey

The Maxwell Social survey of 1,006 Americans suggests that the traditional large wedding is losing ground to smaller, more flexible celebrations.

More than half of respondents (56%) said their ideal wedding would center on a party rather than a traditional ceremony and reception, while nearly half (49%) have considered eloping without telling anyone.

Financial considerations appear to be a major driver: about four in five Americans said they would trade a traditional wedding for a house down payment (81%), paying off debt (81%), or a dream honeymoon or year of travel (80%).

Among couples who downsized their weddings, many redirected the savings toward major financial goals, including homeownership.

The survey also found that 69% of Americans view a destination elopement as a bigger status symbol in 2026 than a traditional 200-person reception, suggesting that intimate celebrations are increasingly seen as intentional and aspirational rather than a budget compromise.

“Instead of viewing a traditional wedding as the default, many now see it as one option among many,” Litwak said. “With an average cost gap of more than $22,000 between a traditional wedding and an elopement, couples are increasingly asking whether that money could make a bigger impact elsewhere, whether that's a down payment, paying off debt, or building financial security.

“The survey shows that today's couples aren't necessarily celebrating less. They're choosing celebrations that better align with their long-term priorities.”

Housing affordability

The survey also found that nearly 90% of those earning less than $50,000 are more likely to skip a wedding in favor of putting that money toward a home than higher earners.

“This illustrates the pressure that lower-income people are under,” Litwak said. “However, the same applies even to higher-earning families, with almost seven out of ten families with annual earnings above $150,000 picking down payments over conventional weddings; it is not a concern of low-income people only.

“However, when the number rises to 87% for people earning below $50,000, it becomes apparent that homeownership has become such a big deal that most people are ready to forgo yet another life achievement in order to increase the chances of owning a home.”

Choose your priorities

If you’re torn between planning a wedding and taking the next step in the homebuying process, Litwak says to make a conscious choice about your priorities.

“Choosing your priorities as a couple and then basing your budget on them is the first thing you should do,” he said. “You cannot say that one way of celebrating the union is more correct than the other; however, you need to be aware of the compromises before making a significant wedding budget.

“People have learned to achieve their goals of having a less expensive ceremony, yet celebrating the marriage and not compromising on it either by having an intimate wedding followed by the celebration afterward, or by having the celebration postponed till they buy their home.”

Getting creative

Another important note: the survey isn’t finding that marriage is on the decline. Instead, couples are getting creative in how they celebrate their union.

“This is the story of how people have decided to change the meaning of a meaningful wedding,” Litwak said. “Couples are interested in celebrating an important moment of their lives.

“However, now people see the need to integrate the celebration into their future. The fact is that in modern times, the most unforgettable weddings are not always the most spectacular ones. It is those weddings that give excitement about a new life.” 3