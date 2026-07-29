Why more seniors are keeping a 'scam script' next to the phone

A simple script can stop a scam. Many seniors keep prepared responses by the phone to avoid high-pressure conversations.

Don't engage—hang up and verify. If a caller claims to be from your bank, Medicare, or Social Security, call the organization using its official number.

Be ready before the phone rings. Keep a scam script by your phone or on your smartphone to stay calm and avoid costly mistakes.

Phone scammers have become so convincing that many older Americans are adopting an unexpectedly simple defense: they're writing down exactly what they're going to say before answering an unknown call.

According to a recent report from SavingAdvice, seniors are creating "scam scripts" — short, prepared responses they can keep next to the phone and use whenever an unexpected caller claims to be from a bank, Medicare, Social Security, or another trusted organization.

The idea is that instead of getting pulled into a conversation, you stick to the script, hang up, and verify the situation on your own.

It's a low-tech solution, but one that fraud experts say can be remarkably effective.

Scammers rely on catching people off guard. They create a sense of urgency by claiming your bank account has been compromised, your Medicare benefits are at risk, or a loved one needs money immediately. Once they have your attention, they work to keep you on the phone long enough to build trust and pressure you into making a costly mistake.

A prepared response interrupts that process.

Five scam scripts anyone can use

SavingAdvice recommends keeping a few simple responses handy so you don't have to think under pressure.

"I don't provide personal information over the phone. Thank you. Goodbye."

"I'll call the company back using the official number. Thank you. Goodbye."

"Please send me the information by mail. Thank you. Goodbye."

"I never make financial decisions during unexpected phone calls. Thank you. Goodbye."

"I'm going to hang up and call my family member directly. Thank you. Goodbye."

None of these responses argue with the caller or try to expose the scam. Instead, they immediately end the conversation and put you back in control.

Why it works

Scammers are trained to keep victims talking. The longer the conversation continues, the greater the chance they can create fear, confusion, or trust.

A written script removes emotion from the situation. So instead of trying to think of the right response while someone is demanding immediate action, you've already decided exactly what you'll say.

If you have an older parent, grandparent, or neighbor, consider helping them create and print a few simple scam scripts to keep by their phone. After they are created, it would be smart to practice a couple fake scam calls with them so they can test out the scripts and build up their confidence using them.

Don't rely on the script alone

A prepared response is a great first step, but it works best when paired with a few other smart habits.

If you don't recognize the number, let the call go to voicemail. Legitimate callers will usually leave a message explaining why they called, while most scammers will immediately hang up.

Never trust caller ID by itself as scammers can now spoof phone numbers to make it appear to be your bank, Medicare, or even a family member.

And lastly, if anyone pressures you to act immediately or asks you to keep the conversation secret, consider that one of the biggest warning signs.

Above all, remember that you don't owe an unexpected caller your time. If something doesn't feel right, hang up and contact the organization directly using a phone number from your account statement or its official website.

Consumer tip: Print your favorite scam script and tape it next to your home phone or save it as a note on your smartphone. It may seem like a small step, but having the right words ready could make all the difference when a scammer calls.